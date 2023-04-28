In a major development in the ongoing protests by leading wrestlers in the national capital, the Delhi Police told the Supreme Court of India that they would file an FIR against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the end of the day on Friday.

According to a report on India Today, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made the submission before a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.

The apex court, which had been hearing a petition moved by two female wrestlers on sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP Singh, has posted the case for further hearing next week.

The Delhi Police had earlier told the Supreme Court that a preliminary enquiry was needed before they could file an FIR against the ex-WFI chief, who stepped aside from the role in January earlier this year.

While the protesting wrestlers welcome the latest development, they insisted they will continue their sit-in protest, claiming they did not trust the Delhi Police entirely for them to pack up and leave right away.

“This is first step towards victory but our protest will continue,” 2016 Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik told reporters at Jantar Mantar on Friday, according to PTI.

“It (police) might file a loose FIR. We we will see, observe then take a decision (on calling off protest). He should be behind the bars and removed from all the posts he holds, otherwise he will try to influence the investigation,” world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat said.

#WATCH | Wrestlers’ petition seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan | “…Our protest will continue until he is sent to jail,” says wrestler Bajrang Punia. SG Tushar Mehta today apprised Supreme Court that the Delhi Police will register FIR by today… https://t.co/h8yp5wS5Xh pic.twitter.com/u2kMC593Ri — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

Leading wrestlers including Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia besides Phogat and Malik, had resumed their protest in Jantar Mantar in the national capital earlier this week demanding action against Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing several female wrestlers — including a minor — besides mental harassment and financial misappropriation.

Punia, additionally, thanked all the support the protesting wrestlers received from fellow athletes, including cricket stars, as well as from Bollywood actors among others.

“Two Olympic gold medallists (Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra) have tweeted as they understand our pain being athletes. If the President of a Federation will be involved in such acts where will the athletes go? Strong action should be taken against him,” the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist added.

With inputs from PTI

