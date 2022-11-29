Iran will take on the USA in their final Group B FIFA World Cup game on Tuesday (Wednesday early morning in India) at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. Considering the history between both nations, the Iran vs USA game is expected to be a highly politically charged contest.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

Adding to the excitement is the fact that it’s also going to be a winner-takes-all contest. The winner will qualify for the last 16 stage while the loser will be knocked out of the World Cup.

Iran have one win and a loss from their two games in the World Cup so far. They lost their first match 6-2 to England but bounced back to beat Wales 2-0. USA have played two draws so far; against Wales and England.

FIFA World Cup: Knockout stage scenarios

Here’s everything you need to know about the Iran vs USA FIFA World Cup game.

When is Iran vs USA in the FIFA World Cup?

Iran vs USA is scheduled to be played on 29 November (30 November in India).

What time is Iran vs USA in the FIFA World Cup?

Iran vs USA will kick off at 10 pm local time which is 12.30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where will Iran vs USA be played in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup?

Iran vs USA will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha which has a capacity for 44,400 fans.

Which TV channel will broadcast Iran vs USA in the FIFA World Cup?

Iran vs USA will be broadcast live on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV HD.

Which streaming app will show Iran vs USA live?

Iran vs USA match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app. You can also follow the match live on firstpost.com.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.