Much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks-off from 20 November in Qatar. It is the first football World Cup taking place in the Middle East and also the first-ever FIFA WC being played in November and December — to avoid Qatar’s desert heat.

A total of 32 teams will take part in the marquee tournament, while 64 matches are scheduled to take place over a period of 29 days.

There will be a round-robin format in the group stage when each of the 32 teams play three matches each. Teams will get three points for a win and one for a draw. The final group stage match will be played on December 2.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Latest Standings

The top two teams from each group will advance to the 16-team knockout stage. The knockout rounds will begin on Dec. 3 and will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final will take place on 18 December at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

The 32 participating teams are as follows:

Group A: Ecuador; Netherlands; Qatar and Senegal.

Group B: England; Iran; USA and Wales.

Group C: Argentina; Mexico; Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Group D: Australia; Denmark; France and Tunisia.

Group E: Costa Rica; Germany; Japan and Spain.

Group F: Belgium; Canada; Croatia and Morocco.

Group G: Brazil; Cameroon; Serbia and Switzerland.

Group H: Ghana; Portugal; South Korea and Uruguay

The tournament will begin with a Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on Nov. 20.

Notably, games will take place at eight stadiums — Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, and Al Janoub Stadium.

Check the latest results of FIFA World Cup 2022 here:

Sunday, November 20

Qatar vs Ecuador

Monday, November 21

England vs Iran

Senegal vs Netherlands

Tuesday, November 22

USA vs Wales

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Denmark vs Tunisia

Mexico vs Poland

Wednesday, November 23

France vs Australia

Morocco vs Croatia

Germany vs Japan

Spain vs Costa Rica

Thursday, November 24

Belgium vs Canada

Switzerland vs Cameroon

Uruguay vs South Korea

Portugal vs Ghana

Friday, November 25

Brazil vs Serbia

Wales vs Iran

Qatar vs Senegal

Netherlands vs Ecuador

Saturday, November 26

England vs USA

Tunisia vs Australia

Poland vs Saudi Arabia

France vs Denmark

Sunday, November 27

Argentina vs Mexico

Japan vs Costa Rica

Belgium vs Morocco

Croatia vs Canada

Monday, November 28

Spain vs Germany

Cameroon vs Serbia

South Korea vs Ghana

Brazil vs Switzerland

Tuesday, November 29

Portugal vs Uruguay

Ecuador vs Senegal

Netherlands vs Qatar

Wednesday, November 30

Iran vs USA

Wales vs England

Tunisia vs France

Australia vs Denmark

Thursday, December 1

Poland vs Argentina

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Canada vs Morocco

Croatia vs Belgium

Friday, December 2

Costa Rica vs Germany

Japan vs Spain

Ghana vs Uruguay

South Korea vs Portugal

Saturday, December 3

Cameroon vs Brazil

Serbia vs Switzerland

Sunday, December 4

1C vs 2D

1D vs 2C

Monday, December 5

1B vs 2A

1E vs 2F

Tuesday, December 6

1G vs 2H

1F vs 2E

Wednesday, December 7

1H vs 2G

Friday, 09 December 2022

Quarter-final 1

Saturday, 10 December 2022

Quarter-final 2

Quarter-final 3

Sunday, December 11

Quarter-final 4

Wednesday, December 14

Semi-final 1

Thursday, December 15

Semi-final 2

Sunday, December 17

Bronze final

Monday, December 18

FIFA World Cup 2022 final

