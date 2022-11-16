FIFA World Cup: Results, Groups, Tables
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check the latest results, fixtures, groups, tables of the football world cup.
Much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks-off from 20 November in Qatar. It is the first football World Cup taking place in the Middle East and also the first-ever FIFA WC being played in November and December — to avoid Qatar’s desert heat.
A total of 32 teams will take part in the marquee tournament, while 64 matches are scheduled to take place over a period of 29 days.
There will be a round-robin format in the group stage when each of the 32 teams play three matches each. Teams will get three points for a win and one for a draw. The final group stage match will be played on December 2.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Latest Standings
The top two teams from each group will advance to the 16-team knockout stage. The knockout rounds will begin on Dec. 3 and will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 final will take place on 18 December at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.
The 32 participating teams are as follows:
Group A: Ecuador; Netherlands; Qatar and Senegal.
Group B: England; Iran; USA and Wales.
Group C: Argentina; Mexico; Poland and Saudi Arabia.
Group D: Australia; Denmark; France and Tunisia.
Group E: Costa Rica; Germany; Japan and Spain.
Group F: Belgium; Canada; Croatia and Morocco.
Group G: Brazil; Cameroon; Serbia and Switzerland.
Group H: Ghana; Portugal; South Korea and Uruguay
The tournament will begin with a Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on Nov. 20.
Notably, games will take place at eight stadiums — Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, and Al Janoub Stadium.
Check the latest results of FIFA World Cup 2022 here:
Sunday, November 20
Qatar vs Ecuador
Monday, November 21
England vs Iran
Senegal vs Netherlands
Tuesday, November 22
USA vs Wales
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
Denmark vs Tunisia
Mexico vs Poland
Wednesday, November 23
France vs Australia
Morocco vs Croatia
Germany vs Japan
Spain vs Costa Rica
Thursday, November 24
Belgium vs Canada
Switzerland vs Cameroon
Uruguay vs South Korea
Portugal vs Ghana
Friday, November 25
Brazil vs Serbia
Wales vs Iran
Qatar vs Senegal
Netherlands vs Ecuador
Saturday, November 26
England vs USA
Tunisia vs Australia
Poland vs Saudi Arabia
France vs Denmark
Sunday, November 27
Argentina vs Mexico
Japan vs Costa Rica
Belgium vs Morocco
Croatia vs Canada
Monday, November 28
Spain vs Germany
Cameroon vs Serbia
South Korea vs Ghana
Brazil vs Switzerland
Tuesday, November 29
Portugal vs Uruguay
Ecuador vs Senegal
Netherlands vs Qatar
Wednesday, November 30
Iran vs USA
Wales vs England
Tunisia vs France
Australia vs Denmark
Thursday, December 1
Poland vs Argentina
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Canada vs Morocco
Croatia vs Belgium
Friday, December 2
Costa Rica vs Germany
Japan vs Spain
Ghana vs Uruguay
South Korea vs Portugal
Saturday, December 3
Cameroon vs Brazil
Serbia vs Switzerland
Sunday, December 4
1C vs 2D
1D vs 2C
Monday, December 5
1B vs 2A
1E vs 2F
Tuesday, December 6
1G vs 2H
1F vs 2E
Wednesday, December 7
1H vs 2G
Friday, 09 December 2022
Quarter-final 1
Saturday, 10 December 2022
Quarter-final 2
Quarter-final 3
Sunday, December 11
Quarter-final 4
Wednesday, December 14
Semi-final 1
Thursday, December 15
Semi-final 2
Sunday, December 17
Bronze final
Monday, December 18
FIFA World Cup 2022 final
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
FIFA World Cup: Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani feature in Uruguay's World Cup squad
There was also room for Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo in the squad announced late on Thursday night despite the 23-year-old still recovering from a calf injury
FIFA World Cup, Group G Preview: Serbia and Swiss set to fight it out in group behind Brazil
Brazil are the favourites going into the FIFA World Cup and will be expected to negotiate Group G without too many problems
FIFA World Cup 2022: Jasper Cillessen a surprise omission as Louis van Gaal names Netherlands squad
Jasper Cillessen, who made his debut for the Oranje in 2013 also featured in the team that finished third in the 2014 World Cup under Van Gaal, nicknamed the "Iron Tulip" because of his no-nonsense approach to management.