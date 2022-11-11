FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule: Fixtures, dates and timings in IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check all fixtures, groups, dates, time of the FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to commence in Qatar in under 10 days with a grand and blockbuster opening ceremony scheduled to take place on 20 November at 7 PM IST.
A total of 32 teams will participate in the tournament.
Interestingly, it is the first FIFA World Cup to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world and only the second to be played on the Asian continent.
Notably, Qatar is set to host the most compact version of the tournament in modern history. All eight stadiums are within 50 km of central Doha, while fans, players, and officials will be able to stay in one accommodation throughout the event, which will conclude with the final at the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium on 18 December — which is also Qatar National Day.
FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule
Talking about the schedule, FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage matches will run until 2 December, when 16 sides out of 32 will make their way through to the knockout rounds. The Round of 16 fixtures are scheduled to take place between 3 and 6 December, with the quarter-finals being held on 9 and 10 December.
Semi-final showdowns, with plenty at stake, will take place on 13 and 14 December, with the final pulling in a global audience of billions on 18 December – the day after a third-place play-off.
FIFA World Cup squads
All 32 participating teams have to submit their respective 26-player squads until 14 November following which FIFA will officially announce those squads on 15 November.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
FIFA World Cup 2022 complete fixtures (All times are in India Standard Time)
Sunday, November 20
Qatar vs Ecuador – 9:30 PM IST
Monday, November 21
England vs Iran – 6:30 PM IST
Senegal vs Netherlands – 9:30 PM IST
Tuesday, November 22
USA vs Wales – 12:30 AM IST
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – 3:30 PM IST
Denmark vs Tunisia – 6:30 PM IST
Mexico vs Poland – 9:30 PM IST
Wednesday, November 23
France vs Australia – 12:30 AM IST
Morocco vs Croatia – 3:30 PM IST
Germany vs Japan – 6:30 PM IST
Spain vs Costa Rica – 9:30 PM IST
Thursday, November 24
Belgium vs Canada – 12:30 AM IST
Switzerland vs Cameroon – 3:30 PM IST
Uruguay vs South Korea – 6:30 PM IST
Portugal vs Ghana – 9:30 PM IST
Friday, November 25
Brazil vs Serbia – 12:30 AM IST
Wales vs Iran – 3:30 PM IST
Qatar vs Senegal – 6:30 PM IST
Netherlands vs Ecuador – 9:30 PM IST
Saturday, November 26
England vs USA – 12:30 AM IST
Tunisia vs Australia – 3:30 PM IST
Poland vs Saudi Arabia – 6:30 PM IST
France vs Denmark – 9:30 PM IST
Sunday, November 27
Argentina vs Mexico – 12:30 AM IST
Japan vs Costa Rica – 3:30 PM IST
Belgium vs Morocco – 6:30 PM IST
Croatia vs Canada – 9:30 PM IST
Monday, November 28
Spain vs Germany – 12:30 AM IST
Cameroon vs Serbia – 3:30 PM IST
South Korea vs Ghana – 6:30 PM IST
Brazil vs Switzerland – 9:30 PM IST
Tuesday, November 29
Portugal vs Uruguay – 12:30 AM IST
Ecuador vs Senegal – 8:30 PM IST
Netherlands vs Qatar – 8:30 PM IST
Wednesday, November 30
Iran vs USA – 12:30 AM IST
Wales vs England – 12:30 AM IST
Tunisia vs France – 8:30 PM IST
Australia vs Denmark – 8:30 PM IST
Thursday, December 1
Poland vs Argentina – 12:30 AM IST
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – 12:30 AM IST
Canada vs Morocco – 8:30 PM IST
Croatia vs Belgium – 8:30 PM IST
Friday, December 2
Costa Rica vs Germany – 12:30 AM IST
Japan vs Spain – 12:30 AM IST
Ghana vs Uruguay – 8:30 PM IST
South Korea vs Portugal – 8:30 PM IST
Saturday, December 3
Cameroon vs Brazil – 12:30 AM IST
Serbia vs Switzerland – 12:30 AM IST
Sunday, December 4
1C vs 2D – 12:30 AM IST
1D vs 2C – 8:30 PM IST
Monday, December 5
1B vs 2A – 12:30 AM IST
1E vs 2F – 8:30 PM IST
Tuesday, December 6
1G vs 2H – 12:30 AM IST
1F vs 2E – 8:30 PM IST
Wednesday, December 7
1H vs 2G – 12:30 AM IST
Friday, 09 December 2022
Quarter-final 1 – 8:30 PM IST
Saturday, 10 December 2022
Quarter-final 2 – 12:30 AM IST
Quarter-final 3 – 8:30 PM IST
Sunday, December 11
Quarter-final 4 – 12:30 AM IST
Wednesday, December 14
Semi-final 1 – 12:30 AM IST
Thursday, December 15
Semi-final 2 – 12:30 AM IST
Sunday, December 17
Bronze final – 8:30 PM IST
Monday, December 18
FIFA World Cup 2022 final – 8:30 PM IST
