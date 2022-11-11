The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to commence in Qatar in under 10 days with a grand and blockbuster opening ceremony scheduled to take place on 20 November at 7 PM IST.

A total of 32 teams will participate in the tournament.

Interestingly, it is the first FIFA World Cup to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world and only the second to be played on the Asian continent.

Notably, Qatar is set to host the most compact version of the tournament in modern history. All eight stadiums are within 50 km of central Doha, while fans, players, and officials will be able to stay in one accommodation throughout the event, which will conclude with the final at the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium on 18 December — which is also Qatar National Day.

FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule

Talking about the schedule, FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage matches will run until 2 December, when 16 sides out of 32 will make their way through to the knockout rounds. The Round of 16 fixtures are scheduled to take place between 3 and 6 December, with the quarter-finals being held on 9 and 10 December.

Semi-final showdowns, with plenty at stake, will take place on 13 and 14 December, with the final pulling in a global audience of billions on 18 December – the day after a third-place play-off.

FIFA World Cup squads

All 32 participating teams have to submit their respective 26-player squads until 14 November following which FIFA will officially announce those squads on 15 November.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

FIFA World Cup 2022 complete fixtures (All times are in India Standard Time)

Sunday, November 20

Qatar vs Ecuador – 9:30 PM IST

Monday, November 21

England vs Iran – 6:30 PM IST

Senegal vs Netherlands – 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, November 22

USA vs Wales – 12:30 AM IST

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – 3:30 PM IST

Denmark vs Tunisia – 6:30 PM IST

Mexico vs Poland – 9:30 PM IST

Wednesday, November 23

France vs Australia – 12:30 AM IST

Morocco vs Croatia – 3:30 PM IST

Germany vs Japan – 6:30 PM IST

Spain vs Costa Rica – 9:30 PM IST

Thursday, November 24

Belgium vs Canada – 12:30 AM IST

Switzerland vs Cameroon – 3:30 PM IST

Uruguay vs South Korea – 6:30 PM IST

Portugal vs Ghana – 9:30 PM IST

Friday, November 25

Brazil vs Serbia – 12:30 AM IST

Wales vs Iran – 3:30 PM IST

Qatar vs Senegal – 6:30 PM IST

Netherlands vs Ecuador – 9:30 PM IST

Saturday, November 26

England vs USA – 12:30 AM IST

Tunisia vs Australia – 3:30 PM IST

Poland vs Saudi Arabia – 6:30 PM IST

France vs Denmark – 9:30 PM IST

Sunday, November 27

Argentina vs Mexico – 12:30 AM IST

Japan vs Costa Rica – 3:30 PM IST

Belgium vs Morocco – 6:30 PM IST

Croatia vs Canada – 9:30 PM IST

Monday, November 28

Spain vs Germany – 12:30 AM IST

Cameroon vs Serbia – 3:30 PM IST

South Korea vs Ghana – 6:30 PM IST

Brazil vs Switzerland – 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, November 29

Portugal vs Uruguay – 12:30 AM IST

Ecuador vs Senegal – 8:30 PM IST

Netherlands vs Qatar – 8:30 PM IST

Wednesday, November 30

Iran vs USA – 12:30 AM IST

Wales vs England – 12:30 AM IST

Tunisia vs France – 8:30 PM IST

Australia vs Denmark – 8:30 PM IST

Thursday, December 1

Poland vs Argentina – 12:30 AM IST

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – 12:30 AM IST

Canada vs Morocco – 8:30 PM IST

Croatia vs Belgium – 8:30 PM IST

Friday, December 2

Costa Rica vs Germany – 12:30 AM IST

Japan vs Spain – 12:30 AM IST

Ghana vs Uruguay – 8:30 PM IST

South Korea vs Portugal – 8:30 PM IST

Saturday, December 3

Cameroon vs Brazil – 12:30 AM IST

Serbia vs Switzerland – 12:30 AM IST

Sunday, December 4

1C vs 2D – 12:30 AM IST

1D vs 2C – 8:30 PM IST

Monday, December 5

1B vs 2A – 12:30 AM IST

1E vs 2F – 8:30 PM IST

Tuesday, December 6

1G vs 2H – 12:30 AM IST

1F vs 2E – 8:30 PM IST

Wednesday, December 7

1H vs 2G – 12:30 AM IST

Friday, 09 December 2022

Quarter-final 1 – 8:30 PM IST

Saturday, 10 December 2022

Quarter-final 2 – 12:30 AM IST

Quarter-final 3 – 8:30 PM IST

Sunday, December 11

Quarter-final 4 – 12:30 AM IST

Wednesday, December 14

Semi-final 1 – 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, December 15

Semi-final 2 – 12:30 AM IST

Sunday, December 17

Bronze final – 8:30 PM IST

Monday, December 18

FIFA World Cup 2022 final – 8:30 PM IST

