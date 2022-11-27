France on Saturday became the first team to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 last 16 stage after a 2-1 win over Denmark in the Group D match. But 15 more spots are still up for grabs.

We take a look at the scenarios for each group in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and what the teams need to reach the last 16.

Teams in Groups A, B, C and D have already played two matches each. Teams in Groups E, F, G and H are still to play two more games.

Group A

Remaining fixtures

Tuesday: Ecuador vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Qatar

Hosts Qatar are already out of the tournament with two back-to-back defeats.

The Netherlands are up against Qatar in their last group game and a win or a draw will be enough for them to reach the last 16.

Ecuador will qualify with a win or tie against Senegal.

Senegal has to beat Ecuador to reach last 16 or else they will be out.

Group B

Remaining fixtures

Wednesday: Iran vs United States, Wales vs England

England need a win or a tie against Wales to reach the last 16. They can qualify even after losing as they have a +4 goal difference.

Iran need a win against the USA to qualify. They can also reach last 16 with a tie but in this case, Wales should not beat England or at least should have an inferior goal difference to Iran.

The USA must beat Iran to reach the last 16. Any other result would see them get eliminated.

Wales first need to beat England to be in the reckoning and would still depend on the result from Iran vs USA game.

Group C

Remaining fixtures

Thursday: Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Polan need a win or a tie against Argentina to qualify. They can be in contention even after a loss unless Saudi Arabia beat Mexico.

Argentina will qualify by beating Poland. A draw will take the qualification to goal difference margin unless Saudi Arabia beat Mexico. A defeat will see Argentina get eliminated.

Saudi Arabia qualify with a win over Mexico. It can also qualify with a tie if Poland beat Argentina or Poland-Argentina play out a draw and Saudi Arabia maintain a gold difference strong enough to qualify. If Argentina beat Poland and Saudi Arabia draw against Mexico, then the Asian team will need a stronger goal difference than Poland to qualify.

Mexico can qualify by beating Saudi Arabia if Poland also beat Argentina. If Mexico win and Argentina beat Poland, then the goal difference will decide their fate. A draw or a tie will see Mexico get eliminated.

Group D

Remaining fixtures

Wednesday: Australia vs Denmark, Tunisia vs France

France are already into last 16 with a game to go.

Australia can’t lose against Denmark else they will be out. They will qualify with a win. In case of a draw, Australia will qualify unless Tunisia beat France and have a better goal difference than Australia

Denmark will qualify with a win over Australia unless Tunisia beat France and have a better goal difference than Denmark.

Tunisia can qualify if they beat France and Australia don’t win against Denmark. They will still need to have a better goal difference.

Group E

Remaining fixtures

Sunday: Japan vs Costa Rica

Monday: Spain vs Germany

Friday: Costa Rica vs Germany, Japan vs Spain

Spain will qualify if they beat Germany and Japan beat or play out a draw vs Costa Rica. Japan qualify with a win.

Another defeat will eliminate Germany. A draw for Germany against Spain will give them a slim chance.

After a 7-0 loss to Spain, Costa Rica will probably only qualify if they win both their matches.

Group F

Remaining fixtures

Sunday: Belgium vs Morocco

Sunday: Croatia vs Canada

Thursday: Canada vs Morocco, Croatia vs Belgium

Belgium will qualify if they beat Morocco and Canada will be knocked out if they lose to Croatia.

Regardless of what happens in Matchday 2 of Group F, Croatia and Morocco will not be eliminated.

Group G

Remaining fixtures

Monday: Cameroon vs Serbia

Monday: Brazil vs Switzerland

Saturday: Cameroon vs Brazil, Serbia vs Switzerland

Brazil will reach last 16 with a win over Switzerland if Serbia beat Cameroon or play out a draw.

Switzerland will reach last 16 with a win over Brazil if Cameroon beat Serbia or play out a draw.

Serbia will be out with a loss if Brazil win or draw. Cameroon will be out with a loss if Switzerland win or draw.

Group H

Remaining fixtures

Monday: South Korea vs Ghana

Tuesday: Portugal vs Uruguay

Friday: Ghana vs Uruguay, South Korea vs Portugal

Portugal will qualify with a win vs Uruguay and Ghana will be out with a loss against South Korea.

South Korea and Uruguay cannot qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 2 of Group H.

