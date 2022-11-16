FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Latest Standings
The 2022 World Cup gets underway on 20th November in Qatar – the first edition to be held in the Middle East and the second in Asia after Japan and South Korea hosted the 2002 tournament.
This year’s World Cup also marks the first time it will be played in November and December, in part due to the sweltering summer heat of this small, energy-rich desert sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula.
Meanwhile, France will be hoping to become the first team to successfully defend the title since Brazil 60 years ago. However, Brazil are the hot favourites for the title as they aim to clinch a record-extending sixth title and first since 2002. The other big contenders are Argentina, England, and Belgium.
The tournament will witness the participation of 32 teams, while a total of 64 matches will be played in the span of 29 days.
There are eight groups of four teams, with the top two advancing to the 16-team knockout stage.
There will be four games back-to-back per day — for most of the first two sets of group games, then simultaneous kickoffs for the last two games in each group.
Also, there’ll be no break for the knockout stage, which begins the day after the group stage ends. The title-deciding match of the tournament will take place on 18 December.
FIFA World Cup Points Table
Group A
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Points
|1
|Qatar
|2
|Ecuador
|3
|Senegal
|4
|Netherlands
Group B
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Points
|1
|England
|2
|Iran
|3
|USA
|4
|Wales
Group C
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|3
|Mexico
|4
|Poland
Group D
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Points
|1
|France
|2
|Australia
|3
|Denmark
|4
|Tunisia
Group E
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Points
|1
|Spain
|2
|Costa Rica
|3
|Germany
|4
|Japan
Group F
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|2
|Canada
|3
|Morocco
|4
|Croatia
Group G
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|2
|Serbia
|3
|Switzerland
|4
|Cameroon
Group H
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Points
|1
|Portugal
|2
|Ghana
|3
|Uruguay
|4
|Korea Republic
