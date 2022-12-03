Portugal and South Korea advanced from Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Uruguay and Ghana missing out. Portugal had booked their place in the next round with a game to spare. It was down to South Korea and Uruguay to tussle it out and it went right down to the wire. A 91st minute winner by Hwang Hee-chan meant South Korea are continuing their stay in Qatar and not the 1930 and 1950 champions.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

Portugal shun pre-tournament noise to progress

4 – Diogo Dalot has been directly involved in four goals across his last three appearances for Portugal in all competitions (2 goals, 2 assists), scoring or assisting in each match. Marauding. pic.twitter.com/QV3mcjuiAS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2022

Coming into the tournament, Portugal’s preparations centered around skipper Cristiano Ronaldo. And not for his performance or lack of. It was due to the Manchester United forward’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. It was all the headlines that Portugal could generate. To the extent that a handshake between Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo was analysed as crucial piece of evidence in hostilities between the two Manchester United clubmates.

It culminated two days before Ronaldo and Portugal’s opener against Ghana with Manchester United announcing the 37-year-old would leave with immediate exit.

It helped bring the focus back to Portugal and to matters on the field. When things finally got underway, Ronaldo scored Portugal’s first goal of the tournament. With the converted penalty, Ronaldo became the first player to score in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Ghana drew them close with a 89th minute strike but the 2016 European Championship winners hung on for all three points.

Korea Republic 2-1 Portugal: Six AFC teams qualified for this #FIFAWorldCup, and three are through to the round of 16 for the first time.#KORPOR pic.twitter.com/YFeJwMKnUV — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) December 2, 2022

Uruguay proved to be an easier challenge as two Bruno Fernandes second half strikes made for an easy evening contest.

With place in the last-16 secured, Fernando Santos made couple of changes against South Korea to give players time to recuperate for the knockouts. Ricardo Horta scored early before Kim Young-gwon equalised just before the half hour mark.

Así festejó Corea del Sur el pase a octavos de final, viendo Uruguay – Ghana desde un celular. La Copa del Mundo es mágica. pic.twitter.com/6jr68mg4yD — Tomiconcina (@Tomiconcina1) December 2, 2022

But the best was saved for last as Hwang Hee-chan scored a decisive winner to see Korea through on goals scored differential.

Uruguay pay for defensive approach

1 – Uruguay have failed to qualify for the knockout stages at the #FIFAWorldCup for the first time since 2002, while they had won five consecutive group games in the tournament coming into the 2022 edition. Fallen. pic.twitter.com/zvDTCJArKy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2022

Three games played, two goals scored, two goals conceded. Uruguay head out of the FIFA World Cup due to a poorer goals scored count despite finishing level on points and goal difference with South Korea. Both had four points and zero goal difference.

Uruguay are largely heading out for their timid display against Korea. Despite the likes of Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez, Facundo Pellistri and Federico Valverde starting and Edinson Cavani coming on after the hour mark, Uruguay had a solitary shot on target in the entire game.

Manager Diego Alonso defended his approach after. “I like to defend higher but in the first half we struggled to do that. In the second half we were better. We lacked a bit of precision to create more chances, we lacked the passing combinations we usually have.”

In the next game, Uruguay looked shaky and barely looked to attack until Portugal took the lead. Despite desperate attempts and possession, Uruguay couldn’t muster a serious goal scoring threat and a second goal arrived in stoppage time to dash their hopes. If that controversial penalty had not been given, Uruguay might have been going ahead?

The 2-0 win over Ghana would have been enough but for the late goal in Portugal-South Korea game. But as it stands, Uruguay failed to get past the group stage for the first time since 2002.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.