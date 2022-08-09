Bihar Political Crisis Live: CM Nitish Kumar to meet governor at 4 pm, 16 BJP ministers to quit as NDA alliance breaks

RJD has indicated that it is open to an alliance with Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) party. However, the final say will be taken after the meeting

Bihar BJP leaders on Tuesday met at deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad's residence in Patna amid reports of uncertainty over the party's coalition with chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) alliance.

A Bihar minister belonging to BJP who prefers to remain unnamed says, “Why should I resign?”, amid the brewing political crisis in the State. “We are waiting for Nitish Kumar to make the first move, then we will take a step,” he adds.

Don't want to make a comment but BJP never initiated anything that may stir up a controversy or create a situation of uncertainty among them. JD(U) will make a decision but BJP definitely wants Nitish Kumar to continue as CM: BJP leader and Union minister Kaushal Kishore

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav is likely to visit the CM's residence to hand over the letter of support any time.

A meeting of the RJD-led Grand Alliance, comprising the Left and the Congress, also took place at Rabri Devi's house, across the street from the chief minister's residence where all the MLAs are said to have signed a letter of support to Kumar.

Kumar, who has been promised the support of opposition parties, sought time from Chauhan, who has given an appointment at 4 pm, they said.

Amid hectic political moves in Bihar where the ruling NDA government appears to be on the brink of disintegration, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan later in the day, sources close to the development said.

Amid speculations of a major political upheaval in Bihar, The BJP on Tuesday said that the party would want the JD(U)-BJP government, under the chief ministership of Nitish Kumar, to continue as this was in the interest of Bihar as well as the nation.

RJD, Congress, and Left MLAs, led by Tejashwi Yadav, are likely to meet Nitish Kumar at his residence in Patna later today to hand over a letter of support before Kumar meets the Governor, sources said.

Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left parties led by the RJD handed over a letter of support to Tejashwi Yadav, authorising him to take all decisions regarding the expected coalition with Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

Many JD(U) MLAs, MLCs told CM Nitish Kumar in the meeting that their present alliance is trying to weaken them since 2020.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will get Home Ministry, sources in the party said. CM Nitish Kumar will continue to be the Chief Minister till 2024. The two parties have reached an understanding that the power transition will happen before 2025 and the alliance will contest under Tejashwi Yadav.

"Congratulate Nitish Kumar being answerable for a new alliance in a new form. Nitish ji, march ahead! The country waits for you," he said.

JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha took to Twitter to congratulate Nitish Kumar on the beginning of a "new alliance."

Many took to the micro-blogging site to express astonishment at the speed with which the Speaker was declared Covid negative, and the fact that the health portfolio is also held by BJP's Mangal Pandey.

Sinha, a BJP MLA, ebulliently announced on Twitter that his test reports on Monday were negative. A day earlier, he had tested positive.

A day after he tested positive for COVID-19, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said his test reports have come out negative, amid a brewing political storm in the state, where he will play a key role in determining the legitimacy of any new formulation.

#BiharPoliticalCrisis | BJP meeting, at residence of Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad, concludes in Patna. Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya, Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Nitin Navin, Amrendra Pratap Singh & Samrat Chaudhary leave. BJP's Core Committee meeting to be held today at party office in Patna.

BJP would want that the Govt of JD(U), BJP and other parties, under the Chief Ministership of Nitish Kumar, continue to work strongly and this is in the interest of Bihar as well as the nation: Union Miniser Kaushal Kishore #BiharPoliticalCrisis

Many JD(U) MLAs, MLCs told CM Nitish Kumar in the meeting that their present alliance is trying to weaken them since 2020. Without naming Chirag Paswan, they said he was one such example; also said they if they're not alert now, it won't be good for the party: Sources

Bihar political Crisis LIVE Updates: Amid ongoing political crisis in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) on Tuesday sought an appointment from Governor Phagu Chauhan, sources told ANI.

This comes as parallel meetings of the JD(U) which helms the Bihar government, and the Opposition RJD took place amid speculations of a major political move by Nitish Kumar. The meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs took place at the chief minister's official residence, party sources said.

The meeting of the RJD legislators was convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow, a stone's throw from the CM's Anney Marg residence.

On the other hand, the BJP also held a meeting at Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad's residence and among those present were party's state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal.

More than one of the prospective attendees of the JD(U) meeting denied that the party's ties with the BJP have worsened to an extent to call for a realignment.

"Our party had held many such meetings of MPs and MLAs in the past. We have been told that the current meeting has been called to discuss organisational matters. Never heard about any major crisis in the NDA," said Ram Nath Thakur, a Rajya Sabha member.

Another confidant of Kumar, Leshi Singh, who is an MLA and a minister in his cabinet, said, "I was away for the last four or five days but I have an idea of how things have been. There does not seem to be any major crisis facing the NDA government. It goes without saying, though, that the party will abide by any decision taken by the chief minister."

Chetan Anand, a young RJD MLA who is serving his first term, said, "Rumours of political realignment have been afloat for a couple of years. Let us not make any rash assumptions. Once the party leadership takes any decision, it will be definitely made known to all."

Meanwhile, Congress' Ajit Sharma said, "If Nitish Kumar comes, we'll welcome him. If he comes we will support him. A meeting of Mahagathbandhan is being held. We should take a decision to support (him) by considering Nitish Kumar as the CM but we'll be able to tell you only after the meeting."

