Bihar Political Crisis Live: CM Nitish Kumar to meet governor at 4 pm, 16 BJP ministers to quit as NDA alliance breaks

RJD has indicated that it is open to an alliance with Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) party. However, the final say will be taken after the meeting

FP Staff August 09, 2022 14:48:19 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Bihar Political Crisis Live: CM Nitish Kumar to meet governor at 4 pm, 16 BJP ministers to quit as NDA alliance breaks

Nitish Kumar. PTI

Highlights

14:48 (ist)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

Upendra Kushwaha congratulates Nitish Kumar on a 'new alliance'

JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha took to Twitter to congratulate Nitish Kumar on the beginning of a "new alliance."

"Congratulate Nitish Kumar being answerable for a new alliance in a new form. Nitish ji, march ahead! The country waits for you," he said.
14:40 (ist)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

Tejashwi Yadav to get Home Ministry, power transition to RJD leader before 2025, say sources

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will get Home Ministry, sources in the party said. CM Nitish Kumar will continue to be the Chief Minister till 2024. The two parties have reached an understanding that the power transition will happen before 2025 and the alliance will contest under Tejashwi Yadav.
14:37 (ist)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

Present alliance trying to 'weaken them since 2020’

Many JD(U) MLAs, MLCs told CM Nitish Kumar in the meeting that their present alliance is trying to weaken them since 2020.
14:34 (ist)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

Opposition parties hand over letter of support to Tejashwi Yadav

Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left parties led by the RJD handed over a letter of support to Tejashwi Yadav, authorising him to take all decisions regarding the expected coalition with Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

RJD, Congress, and Left MLAs, led by Tejashwi Yadav, are likely to meet Nitish Kumar at his residence in Patna later today to hand over a letter of support before Kumar meets the Governor, sources said.
14:24 (ist)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

Want Nitish Kumar to continue, never stirred up uncertainty in alliance: BJP on Bihar crisis

Amid speculations of a major political upheaval in Bihar, The BJP on Tuesday said that the party would want the JD(U)-BJP government, under the chief ministership of Nitish Kumar, to continue as this was in the interest of Bihar as well as the nation.

Read More

14:18 (ist)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

BJP meeting concludes in Patna

BJP meeting, at residence of Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad, concludes in Patna.

BJP's Core Committee meeting to be held today at party office in Patna.
14:14 (ist)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

NDA on brink of disintegration in Bihar; Nitish gets oppn support, to meet Guv

Amid hectic political moves in Bihar where the ruling NDA government appears to be on the brink of disintegration, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan later in the day, sources close to the development said.

Kumar, who has been promised the support of opposition parties, sought time from Chauhan, who has given an appointment at 4 pm, they said.

A meeting of the RJD-led Grand Alliance, comprising the Left and the Congress, also took place at Rabri Devi's house, across the street from the chief minister's residence where all the MLAs are said to have signed a letter of support to Kumar.

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav is likely to visit the CM's residence to hand over the letter of support any time.

PTI
14:08 (ist)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

BJP wants Nitish to continue as CM, says Union minister Kaushal Kishore

Don't want to make a comment but BJP never initiated anything that may stir up a controversy or create a situation of uncertainty among them. JD(U) will make a decision but BJP definitely wants Nitish Kumar to continue as CM: BJP leader and Union minister Kaushal Kishore
14:05 (ist)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

BJP minister says waiting for Nitish to make first move

A Bihar minister belonging to BJP who prefers to remain unnamed says, “Why should I resign?”, amid the brewing political crisis in the State. “We are waiting for Nitish Kumar to make the first move, then we will take a step,” he adds.

ANI
13:52 (ist)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

BJP leaders meet at Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad's residence 

Bihar BJP leaders on Tuesday met at deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad's residence in Patna amid reports of uncertainty over the party's coalition with chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) alliance.

Kumar had earlier today sought an appointment with Governor Phagu Chauhan.

ANI

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 09, 2022 - 14:48 (IST)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

Upendra Kushwaha congratulates Nitish Kumar on a 'new alliance'

JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha took to Twitter to congratulate Nitish Kumar on the beginning of a "new alliance."

"Congratulate Nitish Kumar being answerable for a new alliance in a new form. Nitish ji, march ahead! The country waits for you," he said.

Aug 09, 2022 - 14:40 (IST)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

Tejashwi Yadav to get Home Ministry, power transition to RJD leader before 2025, say sources

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will get Home Ministry, sources in the party said. CM Nitish Kumar will continue to be the Chief Minister till 2024. The two parties have reached an understanding that the power transition will happen before 2025 and the alliance will contest under Tejashwi Yadav.

Aug 09, 2022 - 14:37 (IST)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

Present alliance trying to 'weaken them since 2020’

Many JD(U) MLAs, MLCs told CM Nitish Kumar in the meeting that their present alliance is trying to weaken them since 2020.

Aug 09, 2022 - 14:34 (IST)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

Opposition parties hand over letter of support to Tejashwi Yadav

Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left parties led by the RJD handed over a letter of support to Tejashwi Yadav, authorising him to take all decisions regarding the expected coalition with Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

RJD, Congress, and Left MLAs, led by Tejashwi Yadav, are likely to meet Nitish Kumar at his residence in Patna later today to hand over a letter of support before Kumar meets the Governor, sources said.

Aug 09, 2022 - 14:24 (IST)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

Want Nitish Kumar to continue, never stirred up uncertainty in alliance: BJP on Bihar crisis

Amid speculations of a major political upheaval in Bihar, The BJP on Tuesday said that the party would want the JD(U)-BJP government, under the chief ministership of Nitish Kumar, to continue as this was in the interest of Bihar as well as the nation.

Read More

Aug 09, 2022 - 14:18 (IST)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

BJP meeting concludes in Patna

BJP meeting, at residence of Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad, concludes in Patna.

BJP's Core Committee meeting to be held today at party office in Patna.

Aug 09, 2022 - 14:14 (IST)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

NDA on brink of disintegration in Bihar; Nitish gets oppn support, to meet Guv

Amid hectic political moves in Bihar where the ruling NDA government appears to be on the brink of disintegration, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan later in the day, sources close to the development said.

Kumar, who has been promised the support of opposition parties, sought time from Chauhan, who has given an appointment at 4 pm, they said.

A meeting of the RJD-led Grand Alliance, comprising the Left and the Congress, also took place at Rabri Devi's house, across the street from the chief minister's residence where all the MLAs are said to have signed a letter of support to Kumar.

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav is likely to visit the CM's residence to hand over the letter of support any time.

PTI

Aug 09, 2022 - 14:08 (IST)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

BJP wants Nitish to continue as CM, says Union minister Kaushal Kishore

Don't want to make a comment but BJP never initiated anything that may stir up a controversy or create a situation of uncertainty among them. JD(U) will make a decision but BJP definitely wants Nitish Kumar to continue as CM: BJP leader and Union minister Kaushal Kishore

Aug 09, 2022 - 14:05 (IST)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

BJP minister says waiting for Nitish to make first move

A Bihar minister belonging to BJP who prefers to remain unnamed says, “Why should I resign?”, amid the brewing political crisis in the State. “We are waiting for Nitish Kumar to make the first move, then we will take a step,” he adds.

ANI

Aug 09, 2022 - 14:02 (IST)

Bihar Political Crisis Live

Amid Bihar upheaval, Speaker tests positive for COVID-19 but recovers in a day

A day after he tested positive for COVID-19, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said his test reports have come out negative, amid a brewing political storm in the state, where he will play a key role in determining the legitimacy of any new formulation.

Sinha, a BJP MLA, ebulliently announced on Twitter that his test reports on Monday were negative. A day earlier, he had tested positive.

Many took to the micro-blogging site to express astonishment at the speed with which the Speaker was declared Covid negative, and the fact that the health portfolio is also held by BJP's Mangal Pandey.

PTI

Load More


Bihar political Crisis LIVE Updates: Amid ongoing political crisis in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) on Tuesday sought an appointment from Governor Phagu Chauhan, sources told ANI.

This comes as parallel meetings of the JD(U) which helms the Bihar government, and the Opposition RJD took place amid speculations of a major political move by Nitish Kumar. The meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs took place at the chief minister's official residence, party sources said.

The meeting of the RJD legislators was convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow, a stone's throw from the CM's Anney Marg residence.

On the other hand, the BJP also held a meeting at Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad's residence and among those present were party's state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal.

More than one of the prospective attendees of the JD(U) meeting denied that the party's ties with the BJP have worsened to an extent to call for a realignment.

"Our party had held many such meetings of MPs and MLAs in the past. We have been told that the current meeting has been called to discuss organisational matters. Never heard about any major crisis in the NDA," said Ram Nath Thakur, a Rajya Sabha member.

Another confidant of Kumar, Leshi Singh, who is an MLA and a minister in his cabinet, said, "I was away for the last four or five days but I have an idea of how things have been. There does not seem to be any major crisis facing the NDA government. It goes without saying, though, that the party will abide by any decision taken by the chief minister."

Chetan Anand, a young RJD MLA who is serving his first term, said, "Rumours of political realignment have been afloat for a couple of years. Let us not make any rash assumptions. Once the party leadership takes any decision, it will be definitely made known to all."

Meanwhile, Congress' Ajit Sharma said, "If Nitish Kumar comes, we'll welcome him. If he comes we will support him. A meeting of Mahagathbandhan is being held. We should take a decision to support (him) by considering Nitish Kumar as the CM but we'll be able to tell you only after the meeting."

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 09, 2022 14:48:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

'Take on BJP directly': Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar over 'conspiracy' accusation
India

'Take on BJP directly': Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar over 'conspiracy' accusation

Chirag Paswan, who has remained consistent in his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deplored the JD(U) for appearing sympathetic towards the opposition's allegations of corruption and price rise

Can Nitish Kumar hold on to power in Bihar if the JD(U)’s alliance with the BJP comes to an end?
Politics

Can Nitish Kumar hold on to power in Bihar if the JD(U)’s alliance with the BJP comes to an end?

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal(United) has only 43 MLAs while the BJP has 74. To stake claim to form the government, a majority mark of 122 is required

From Nitish’s closest confidante to ‘Amit Shah’s man’: Who is RCP Singh at the centre of JD(U)-BJP drama?
Politics

From Nitish’s closest confidante to ‘Amit Shah’s man’: Who is RCP Singh at the centre of JD(U)-BJP drama?

The ties between allies JD(U) and the BJP were already strained, even before RCP Singh, once Nitish Kumar’s right-hand man, quit the party. Now the tension has escalated with speculation rife that the Bihar CM is considering ending the partnership