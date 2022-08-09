Amid speculations of a major political upheaval in Bihar, The BJP on Tuesday said that the party would want the JD(U)-BJP government, under the chief ministership of Nitish Kumar, to continue as this was in the interest of Bihar as well as the nation.

"BJP would want that the government of JD(U), BJP and other parties, under the Chief Ministership of Nitish Kumar, continue to work strongly and this is in the interest of Bihar as well as the nation," said Union Minister Kaushal Kishore.

BJP would want that the Govt of JD(U), BJP and other parties, under the Chief Ministership of Nitish Kumar, continue to work strongly and this is in the interest of Bihar as well as the nation: Union Miniser Kaushal Kishore#BiharPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/zF6NFG01WX — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

He said that the BJP never initiated anything that may have stirred up a controversy or created a situation of uncertainty between JD(U) and the saffron party.

"Don't want to make a comment on Bihar political situation but BJP never initiated anything that may stir up a controversy or create a situation of uncertainty among them. JD(U) will make a decision but BJP definitely wants Nitish Kumar to continue as CM," he added.

Meanwhile, Bihar chief minister has sought an appointment with Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm, sources close to the development said, even as parallel meetings of the JD(U) that helms government and opposition RJD are on.

The meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs is continuing at the chief minister's official residence, party sources said.

JD(U) sources said Kumar is unlikely to resign from chief minister-ship and may simply seek to replace BJP ministers with those of other parties, which may support his party in continuing the government.

A parallel meeting of the RJD legislators convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow, a stone's throw from the CM's residence, is likely to endorse joining the JD(U)-led coalition.

Amid uncertainty over the alliance, BJP leaders also met at Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad residence in Patna to chart the future course of action.

The BJP, meanwhile, seems to be waiting to see Nitish Kumar to make the first move.

Rumours of a growing rift between the BJP-JDU alliance in Bihar intensified after Kumar skipped a key meeting of the NITI Aayog, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday and JD(U) leader RCP Singh tendered his resignation from the party.

Singh, once considered a close aide of Kumar had announced his exit from the party after being served a notice seeking an explanation on allegations of corruption.

The RJD-led Opposition in the state has said that it will welcome any re-alignment in Bihar's ruling coalition without the BJP.

Currently, BJP holds 77 seats in the Bihar Assembly. JD(U) holds 45, the Congress 19, the Left led by CPIML(L) has 16 and the RJD 79.

With inputs from agencies

