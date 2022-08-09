We strengthen our party, don't weaken any other party: Shahnawaz Hussain

Many JD(U) MLAs and MLCs told Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a meeting held on Tuesday that their present alliance is trying to weaken them since 2020, sources said

New Delhi: Bihar Minister and senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership will give an official statement on the ongoing political crisis in the state.

"We strengthen our own party, we don't weaken any other party. Going to Patna. Party leadership will give an official statement... We have worked honestly for business & employment of people of Bihar...Party will make a comment, I won't," Shahnawaz Hussain said here.

This comes after sources told ANI that many JD(U) MLAs and MLCs told Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a meeting held earlier today that their present alliance is trying to weaken them since 2020.

"Without naming Chirag Paswan, they said he was one such example; also said if they are not alert now, it won't be good for the party," sources added.

The ruling NDA government appears to be on the brink of disintegration in Bihar as Nitish Kumar is likely to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan later in the day, sources close to the development said.

Kumar, who has been promised the support of Opposition parties, sought time from Chauhan, who has given an appointment at 4 pm, they said.

A meeting of the RJD-led grand alliance, comprising the Left and the Congress, also took place at Rabri Devi's house, across the street from the chief minister's residence where all the MLAs are said to have signed a letter of support to Kumar.

The CM is understood to have told party legislators and MPs, at a meeting he convened at his official residence, that he had been driven against the wall by the BJP which tried to weaken his JD(U), first by propping up Chirag Paswan's rebellion and later through the party's former national president RCP Singh.

Singh was made a cabinet minister at the Centre without Kumar's explicit agreement. Consequently, when his term as a Rajya Sabha member ended, the JD(U) refused to give him another term as an MP, thus ending his stint as cabinet minister as well. Following this, rumours of a split in the JD(U) engineered by Singh's supporters surfaced.

Relations between the BJP and the JD(U) have been worsening for quite some time in the wake of disagreements over a host of issues including caste census, population control and the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

