RJD and JD(U) can't stay together for long, RLJP to remain a part of NDA: Pashupati Paras
Patna: Amid ongoing political crisis in Bihar, Union Minister and RLJP president Pashupati Paras on Tuesday said his party will remain a part of NDA.
Targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Paras said earlier also an experiment was done between RJD and JD(U), but their alliance couldn't last long.
"Earlier also an experiment was done between RJD and JDU but they can't stay together for long. Again such an alliance is coming, it's not a good sign for Bihar's development. We have decided that our party will remain a part of NDA," Pashupati Paras said.
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP and RLJP leader Prince Raj said, "Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party is with NDA. We don't want to comment on the decisions of other parties but we are with NDA. We didn't feel that (BJP is not giving respect). They (JDU) can only tell about them."
The ruling NDA government appears to be on the brink of disintegration in Bihar as Nitish Kumar is likely to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan later in the day, sources close to the development said.
Kumar, who has been promised the support of Opposition parties, sought time from Chauhan, who has given an appointment at 4 pm, they said.
Relations between the BJP and the JD(U) have been worsening for quite some time in the wake of disagreements over a host of issues including caste census, population control and the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.
(With inputs from agencies)
A possible split between the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and BJP in Bihar is on the cards. The alliance partners have been at loggerheads over the state Speaker, Cabinet berths and more. Now, former JD(U) president RCP Singh’s quitting the party and his apparent proximity to BJP has escalated the tension
Many JD(U) MLAs and MLCs told Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a meeting held on Tuesday that their present alliance is trying to weaken them since 2020, sources said