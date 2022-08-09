Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Chirag Paswan said that Kumar has lost all the credibility and predicted zero seats for JD(U) in the next elections.

New Delhi: Former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday slammed Nitish Kumar for joining hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal and demanded President's rule in Bihar.

Kumar has ended his alliance with the BJP, a second time in eight years, and submitted his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan.

"All MPs and MLAs are at a consensus that we should leave the NDA," said Kumar after submitting his resignation to the Governor.

"Today credibility of Nitish Kumar is zero. We want President rule in Bihar and the state should go for a fresh mandate. Do you (Nitish Kumar )have any ideology or not? In next polls, JDU will get zero seats," said Paswan.

Today credibility of Nitish Kumar is zero. We want President rule to be imposed in Bihar & the state should go for a fresh mandate. Do you (Nitish Kumar )have any ideology or not? In next polls, JDU will get 0 seats: Chirag Paswan, LJP leader (Ram Vilas faction) #BiharPolitics pic.twitter.com/6MlNZIJ16G — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

Paswan had on Monday hit out at the JD(U) and dared it to take on the BJP directly instead of accusing him of involvement in a conspiracy to dent Chief Minister's popularity.

Paswan claimed the chief minister faced "greater danger from his close aides than from me" even as he alleged that Kumar has insulted former JD(U) national president RCP Singh, and had previously humiliated Sharad Yadav and George Fernandes.

"Never before has one heard of a party accusing its own former national president of corruption. But, this is Nitish Kumar for you," Paswan said.

Paswan had in the 2020 assembly polls fielded candidates, many of them BJP rebels, in all seats fought by the JD(U) which saw its tally plummet from over 70 five years ago to under 45.

