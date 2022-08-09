Let us begin a new chapter, forget 2017: Nitish Kumar to RJD's Tejashwi Yadav after resigning as Bihar CM

Minutes after resigning from the post of Chief Minister of Bihar and severing alliance the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitish Kumar reached at former CM Rabri's Devi's house to talk with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Notably, Tejashwi is likely to get the deputy chief minister's post in the new government in Bihar.

News agency ANI quoted its sources in RJD informing that JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar told Tejashwi, "Let us forget what happened in 2017 and begin a new chapter."

Kumar gave his resignation to governor Phagu Chauhan and also submitted a support letter of 160 MLAs to stake claim to form a new government in the state.

"All MPs and MLAs are at a consensus that we should leave the NDA," Kumar reportedly told the Governor while after submitting his resignation.

Talking to reporters Kumar said the decision to leave the NDA was taken by the JD(U).

Kumar's resignation came hours after he met with his party MLAs. During the meeting, he reportedly told the lawmakers that the tie-up with the BJP was "over" as the saffron party was "not giving respect" and "conspiring" against them.

Kumar is expected to return to the post of chief ministerial, after forming a new government with the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

According to reports, Kumar will be responsible for assigning all ministerial portfolios to the new cabinet members, while the Speaker will be selected from RJD.

It can be recalled that in 2015, Kumar had once already broken off a long alliance with the BJP to form government with RJD and the Congress. Within couple of years, in 2017, the prodigal leader returned to BJP after accusing Tejashwi Yadav of being a corrupt minister.

In the 242-member Bihar Assembly – down from the total 243 owing to the death of an RJD MLA – BJP has 77 seats, JD(U) has 45, HAM(S) has 4, RJD has 79, Congress - 19, CPI(M-L) - 12, CPI - 4, AIMIM - 1 and Independent - 1.

With inputs from agencies

