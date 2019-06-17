1/8 Indian Medical Association held a pan-India doctors' strike on Monday in solidarity with the doctors protesting in West Bengal. Healthcare services continue to be disrupted due to the strike. Reuters Indian Medical Association held a pan-India doctors' strike on Monday in solidarity with the...

Doctors at Guwahati Medical College in Assam held a strike today, wearing doctor's coat and stethoscope around their neck, demanding for immediate government action and stop violence against doctors across the country. PTI

Doctors at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, in Jharkhand, King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar and AIIMS Bhopal also joined the strike. PTI

Non-essential health services were affected in Gujarat as nearly 28,000 doctors boycotted work. Junior doctors and interns, who held protests in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and other major towns of the state, did not report to work in the OPDs of various government and private hospitals. Reuters

Long queues near OPDs were seen in several government hospitals across the state in the early hours of the day. Some patients said they didn't know of the strike and have been waiting for hours. Doctors and medical students participated in a sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and raised demands like a central legislation to protect doctors who were being attacked in hospitals. Reuters

In Delhi, patients were turned away as doctors at AIIMS, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, and RML Hospital, and Delhi government's healthcare facilities such as GTB Hospital and DDU Hospital, along with some private hospitals withdrew non-essential medical services, such as OPD, and held protests. Reuters

Doctors at several hospitals registered their protest by wearing bandages on their foreheads, black arm-bands and some even put on helmets as a sign of protest. The IMA had launched a four-day nationwide protest from Friday over the Kolkata incident and wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding enactment of a central law to check violence against healthcare workers. Image courtesy: Mydeen Abdul Kathar/101Reporters