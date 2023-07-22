Barbie Mania: From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, when Bollywood actresses nailed the pink outfit
From dazzling shimmer to chic power dressing, these actresses embrace their inner Barbie in the most glamorous way
Alia Bhatt redefines power dressing in her Barbie-inspired ensemble. Rocking a pink oversized blazer with a satin pink skirt and a chic bralette top, she exudes confidence and style.
Kiara Advani dazzles like a gem in her pink shimmery jumpsuit that hugs her curves elegantly. The shimmering silver boots add a touch of glamour, and we are moving this look.
Janhvi Kapoor brings out her playful side in a pink shirt dress that exudes youthful charm. Paired with matching stilettos, she perfectly captures the essence of a modern-day Barbie
Sara Ali Khan’s pink pant suit look is a testimony to timeless style. Her cropped pink blazer and matching pants radiate are Barbie inspired while her white top and sunglasses add a touch of chicness.