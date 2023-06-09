From Bandaa to Mulk to Pink, courtroom dramas that created an impact on the audiences
This genre often tells thought-provoking and inventive stories which inspires and leaves a long impact on the minds of the audience
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai [ZEE5] Inspired by true events, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is a courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, starring Manoj Bajpayee in and as lawyer P.C Solanki. It is the story of an ordinary man – a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case against the country’s biggest god man and successfully ended up prosecuting him for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act. The battle between an ordinary man’s willpower and a godman’s power continued for 5 long years to prove that no godman is above law, and that truth will always prevail.
Pink [Disney+ Hotstar] The courtroom drama revolves around Minal, who after being molested, along with her friends, tries to file an FIR against a politician’s nephew. When the subsequent case gets rigged, Deepak, a retired lawyer, helps them to fight the case.
Mulk [ZEE5] The film features award-winning actors Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu along with Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the lives of the an affluent Muslim family of Murad Ali Mohammed [played by Rishi Kapoor], who are close-knit and deeply rooted in their community. However, their peaceful existence is shattered when their youngest family member, Shahid [played by Prateik Babbar], becomes involved in a terrorist attack. The aftermath of the attack places a heavy burden on the family, as they face intense scrutiny and social ostracism from their neighbors, friends, and even law enforcement agencies. In their quest to clear their family’s name, Murad Ali Mohammed’s daughter-in-law, Aarti [played by Taapsee Pannu], who is a successful lawyer, takes up the challenge of fighting for justice. The movie focuses on some hard-hitting issues and other faces of terrorism which are often hushed about.
Trial By Fire [Netflix] Trial by Fire is a documentary that is based on the memoir of the same name written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy. It follows the tale of two parents who battle for justice after losing their children in a horrible accident. The series shows the difficult yet resilient journey of two parents trying to seek justice over the last two decades
Guilty Minds [Amazon Prime Video] Starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra, the story follows three law school friends, Kashaf, Deepak, and Vandana, who are regularly on opposing sides in court. Deepak is the spokesperson for a prestigious law firm, while Kashaf and Vandana focus on legal aid and humanitarian work. Episode after episode, the show delves into controversial topics and illustrates how they affect the series’ key characters.
June 09, 2023 16:54:00 IST