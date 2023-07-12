Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted holidaying in Spain, pictures go viral
They have been clicked together multiple times over the last few months and this time, all the way in Spain. They even shared Instagram stories attending a concert
Rumoured lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were clicked holidaying in Spain. Their pictures have now gone viral on social media
The actors were seen attending the concert of the Rock band Arctic Monkeys, as per Panday’s Instagram story
Aditya was clicked with a bunch of boys who could either be his fans or friends. He was last seen in The Night Manager and the theatrical Gumraah that is now streaming on Netflix