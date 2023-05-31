From Prabhas in Adipurush to Ram Charan in RRR to Arun Govil in Ramayan, the portrayal of Lord Ram so far
Let's take a look at four notable portrayals of Lord Ram by Ram Charan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Arun Govil, and Prabhas
<strong>Arun Govil in Ramayan on DD channel</strong><br />Arun Govil’s portrayal of Lord Ram in the iconic television series Ramayan remains etched in the hearts of millions. His portrayal showcased the virtues and values associated with Lord Ram, earning him widespread love.
<strong>Gurmeet Choudhary in Ramayan</strong><br />Gurmeet Choudhary’s portrayal of Lord Ram in the popular television show Ramayan garnered immense love and adoration from viewers. His depiction of the noble and righteous character resonated deeply with the audience, making him a household name and a nationwide star.
<strong>Ram Charan in RRR</strong><br />Ram Charan’s portrayal of Lord Ram in the blockbuster film RRR showcased his versatility and acting prowess. His character was strong and impactful, keeping the audience’s attention throughout the movie. The film’s song “Naatu Naatu” even won an Oscar.
<strong>Prabhas in Adipirush</strong><br />Prabhas is all set to portray Lord Ram in the highly anticipated movie Adipurush. His captivating look and powerful on-screen persona have already generated immense excitement among fans.