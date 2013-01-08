1/6 A pair of Matrix Qube pocket speakers from Matrix Audio on display at a press event at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre for the 2013 International CES on January. The pocket size speakers sell for USD 50 each and are currently available. David Becker/Getty Images A pair of Matrix Qube pocket speakers from Matrix Audio on display at a press event at the...

John Noonan displays a pair of Liquid Image goggles with a built in camera at a press event at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center for the 2013 International CES on January 6, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The goggles which have built-in WiFi are currently available on the market and have a retail price of USD 399. David Becker/ Getty Images

3/6 A Parrot Flower Power wireless device is displayed on top of an iPad at the opening press event of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 6, 2013. The device monitors conditions of your plants and sends a visual alert if a plant needs attention. The device is expected to be available by the end of 2013 but a price has not been set. Steve Marcus/Reuters

4/6 The Nectar by Lilliputian is on display at a press event at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center for the 2013 International CES on January 6, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The power supply provide a portable source to recharge your mobile devices. David Becker/Getty Images

A Body Media arm band is on display during a press event at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center for the 2013 International CES on January 6, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The arm band is designed to record your physical activities and will be availble this summer. David Becker/Getty Images

