Colour me pink, yellow, blue: Streets of Columbia's Medellin spring to life during Flower Festival
The Columbian city of Medellin celebrated the annual Flower Festival this week. Mesmerising colours filled the streets as flower producers thronged the city
A farmer prepares a flower arrangement called 'silleta' before the 'Silleteros' parade held as a part of the Flower Festival in Medellin, Columbia. The Flower Festival of is celebrated to honour the growing flower industry in Columbo. AFP
The Flower Festival is being celebrated since 1957. Back then it was called the "flower party". Columbia is also known as 'the city of eternal spring'. AFP
According to Columbia.co, the country is the second largest producer of flowers after The Netherlands. Around 75 per cent of Columbia's flowers are exported to the US. AFP
During the festival, flower producers or 'silleteros' carry flower arrangements on their backs through the streets of Medellin. These flower arrangements can weigh up to 70 kilos. AFP
Many traditional and cultural events are held during the festival. Tourists can get a glimpse of the lifestyle of the people of Medellin at the festival. AFP
The festival, which is held every year in August, ends with the flower parade. AFP