Kali Puja is an important Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Kali. According to the Hindu calendar, Kali Puja falls in October/November on the new moon in the month of Kartik. This year, Kali Puja celebrations will take place on 24 October. Maa Kali is worshipped as the goddess of life, death, and transcendence. Usually, Kali Puja falls on the same day as Diwali Puja or Lakshmi Puja. But sometimes, it can also fall on the day before Lakshmi Puja. The commemoration of Kali Puja takes place on the day when Amavasya prevails during midnight and Lakshmi Puja is marked on the day when Amavasya prevails during Pradosh.

Amavasya Tithi and time:

Amavasya Tithi commences at 05:27 PM on 24 October and ends at 04:18 PM on 25 October. Kali Puja Nishita time is from 11:40 PM to 12:31 AM on 25 October.

Significance:

It is believed that two demons, Nishambhu and Shambhu, once roamed the heavens, causing destruction and creating chaos in the realm of Indra (the king of gods). The demons got powerful and forced the gods to take refuge in the Himalayas, where they sought guidance from Goddess Durga. To restore balance in the universe, Goddess Kali was born out of the forehead of Maa Durga.

Goddess Kali symbolises Shakti or the divine energy. It is believed that she is the destroyer of all evil in the world. Though she is worshipped across India, she holds great significance in the states of West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha.

Celebrations:

On the day of Kali Puja celebration, people visit the temples and shrines of Goddess Kali to worship her. The puja happens at night and people offer red hibiscus flowers, sweets, rice, and lentils to the Goddess.

