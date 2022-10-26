West Bengal: Trinamool Congress leader shot inside Kali Puja pandal in Bhatpara

Bhatpara (West Bengal): Violent clashes between the different factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) continued even the festive season. In the latest incident, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot inside a Kali Puja pandal at Bhatpara in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Raj Pandey of Bhatpara municipality was injured in the shooting. The police have not caught the accused criminals yet. The injured TMC leader is under treatment in a private hospital with serious injuries.

According to police officials, Raj Pandey is a resident of Tinsutia Line area of ​​Ward No. 17 of Bhatpara Municipality. He was sitting inside a Kali Puja mandap when 5-6 arrived miscreants on three motorbikes and fired at him. The miscreants fired a total of six rounds before fleeing the spot.

Panic spread in the area after the incident. Others present at the mandap rushed Raj to the hospital. Councilor Manoj Pandey of Bhatpara ward number 17 demanded immediate arrest of the accused. The police of Jagaddal police station said that the investigation of the incident has started.

