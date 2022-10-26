West Bengal: Trinamool Congress leader shot inside Kali Puja pandal in Bhatpara
Bhatpara (West Bengal): Violent clashes between the different factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) continued even the festive season. In the latest incident, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot inside a Kali Puja pandal at Bhatpara in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Raj Pandey of Bhatpara municipality was injured in the shooting. The police have not caught the accused criminals yet. The injured TMC leader is under treatment in a private hospital with serious injuries.
According to police officials, Raj Pandey is a resident of Tinsutia Line area of Ward No. 17 of Bhatpara Municipality. He was sitting inside a Kali Puja mandap when 5-6 arrived miscreants on three motorbikes and fired at him. The miscreants fired a total of six rounds before fleeing the spot.
Panic spread in the area after the incident. Others present at the mandap rushed Raj to the hospital. Councilor Manoj Pandey of Bhatpara ward number 17 demanded immediate arrest of the accused. The police of Jagaddal police station said that the investigation of the incident has started.
also read
West Bengal: Hooghly youth arrested for Facebook post against Mamata Banerjee
This is the second crackdown against online dissent by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the last few months
West Bengal: Mob thrashes alleged cattle smuggler in Howrah, sets vehicle on fire
A few days ago, a suspected animal smuggler was killed by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near the India-Bangladesh border in North Bengal. The incident had taken place at Phansidewa in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal in the early hours of October 14
West Bengal: BJP's Dilip Ghosh launches angry rant, threatens to kick Trinamool workers
This is not the first time that Dilip Ghosh has spoken in a such a manner against the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He has made several such comments earlier as well. During the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal, the BJP leader was heavily criticized for asking Mamata Banerjee to wear shorts