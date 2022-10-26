West Bengal: Rail services disrupted after bomb found beside tracks near Howrah

Howrah: A bomb was found beside the railway line near Tikiapara in Howrah on South Eastern Railway’s Howrah Kharagpur section in West Bengal on Wednesday. As a result, train services were disrupted for a short time during office hours.

Aditya Kumar Chowdhury, chief public relations officer of South Eastern Railway, said a bomb was found along the rail line near Tikiapara car shed. Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials immediately informed the higher authorities. As a result, all South Eastern Railway train services near Tikiapara carshed were stopped for a while.

Due to this, long distance and local trains stand near Tikiapara carshed for quite some time. Several passengers got off the trains and started walking towards Howrah station. Many of the passengers were nervous. Senior railway officials rushed to the spot.

Incidentally, a child had died in Bhatpara on Tuesday morning while playing with a bomb lying on the side of the railway line. Two more children were injured. They were hospitalized.

The bomb was found around 15 feet from the railway tracks. But the RPF and the Government Railway Police (GRP) allegedly fought over who should recover the bomb. After five hours, CID’s bomb squad recovered the bomb from near the railway line. Bomb making materials and explosives were recovered.

