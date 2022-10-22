Weather Forecast: Torrential rain in these states on Dhanteras, Diwali; know IMD alert

Weather Update: Preparations for Kali Puja, Dhanteras and Diwali are in full swing across the country. But the weather pattern seems to be deteriorating in many parts of the country. It is feared that light to heavy rains may occur in many parts of the country on the day of Dhanteras, Diwali and Kali Puja. There is also a possibility of strong wind during this time.

The low pressure area that is forming over the southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal may turn into a deep depression today, which may turn into a cyclonic storm on the day of Diwali i.e. on October 24 and may remain till October 25 along the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast. Due to this, there is a possibility of rain with strong wind in several states including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand from Sunday.

Keeping in view the possibility of a cyclonic storm, the Odisha government has taken several precautionary measures to deal with the situation and has canceled the holidays of government employees in the state from October 23 to 25. The state has asked the district administration of the coastal areas to remain alert.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has appealed to fishermen not to venture into west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal in view of the cyclonic storm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wind speed may reach be 45 to 55 kmph during the cyclone.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain today in many parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Along with this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there is a possibility of rain in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh till October 25.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, rain and snowfall may continue in the western Himalayan areas today. However, after this the weather is expected to clear.

Rain is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, South Madhya Maharashtra, Rayalaseema, south coast of Andhra Pradesh, north interior Karnataka, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Konkan and Goa.

