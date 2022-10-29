West Bengal: Youth stabbed for protesting against loud music at Kali Puja pandal
Amit Karmakar (32) is a resident of the Fatehpur area of Panjul village panchayat of Hilli police station in the South Dinajpur district of West Bengal. He was stabbed during a brawl inside a Kali Puja pandal in Fatehpur
Hili (West Bengal): A youth was stabbed repeatedly by his neighbour for protesting against loud music being played at a Kali Puja pandal in the Fatehpur area of Panjul village panchayet of Hili police station in the South Dinajpur district of West Bengal.
The injured youth reportedly received three stitches on his shoulder. The victim, Amit Karmakar, filed a written complaint at the Hilli police station on Friday evening. After receiving the written complaint, the police started investigating the incident.
According to locals, Amit Karmakar (32) is a resident of the Fatehpur area of Panjul village panchayat of Hilli
police station. He is a businessman by profession. A Kali Puja had been organized in Fatehpur. At the Kali Puja pandal, local youth were playing songs till late night on Thursday.
When Amit Karmakar protested against the loud music, the Kali Puja organizers turned off the loudspeaker. At that time alleged assailant Amrit Mali was reportedly dancing in a drunken state, When the loudspeaker was turned off and he started screaming. He then allegedly abused Amit Karmakar and when he protested, Amrit Mali reportedly attacked the victim, beat him up and stabbed him repeatedly on the shoulder with a knife.
The victim Amit Karmakar immediately fell to the ground in a bloody state. Accused Amrit Mali (25) ran away from the spot. The injured youth was taken to Hili Rural Hospital for treatment. There he got three stitches on his shoulder. He was released from the hospital on Friday.
After that, the affected youth filed a written complaint against Amrit Mali at Hili police station in the evening. After receiving the complaint, the police have started investigating the incident.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
West Bengal: Trinamool Congress leader shot during intra-party clash in Nadia
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot during a party function at Thanarpara in the Nadia district of West Bengal. He is currently admitted at the Berhampore Medical College and Hospital
West Bengal: Trinamool Congress workers block highway, demand resignation of party leader
Chakdighi intersection of Memari Tarkeshwar Road at Jamalpur in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal was blocked by agitating Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and supporters on Saturday evening
West Bengal: Several injured as Trinamool Congress factions fight in South Dum Dum
The conflict between two factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over domination of the area has created tension in the area. Five people were arrested following the violence