West Bengal: Youth stabbed for protesting against loud music at Kali Puja pandal

Hili (West Bengal): A youth was stabbed repeatedly by his neighbour for protesting against loud music being played at a Kali Puja pandal in the Fatehpur area of ​​Panjul village panchayet of Hili police station in the South Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

The injured youth reportedly received three stitches on his shoulder. The victim, Amit Karmakar, filed a written complaint at the Hilli police station on Friday evening. After receiving the written complaint, the police started investigating the incident.

According to locals, Amit Karmakar (32) is a resident of the Fatehpur area of ​​Panjul village panchayat of Hilli

police station. He is a businessman by profession. A Kali Puja had been organized in Fatehpur. At the Kali Puja pandal, local youth were playing songs till late night on Thursday.

When Amit Karmakar protested against the loud music, the Kali Puja organizers turned off the loudspeaker. At that time alleged assailant Amrit Mali was reportedly dancing in a drunken state, When the loudspeaker was turned off and he started screaming. He then allegedly abused Amit Karmakar and when he protested, Amrit Mali reportedly attacked the victim, beat him up and stabbed him repeatedly on the shoulder with a knife.

The victim Amit Karmakar immediately fell to the ground in a bloody state. Accused Amrit Mali (25) ran away from the spot. The injured youth was taken to Hili Rural Hospital for treatment. There he got three stitches on his shoulder. He was released from the hospital on Friday.

After that, the affected youth filed a written complaint against Amrit Mali at Hili police station in the evening. After receiving the complaint, the police have started investigating the incident.

