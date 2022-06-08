Here are some amazing health benefits of jamuns or black plums

Jamuns can be added to salads, consumed as a juice or even in smoothies. This tiny fruit is a storehouse of nutrients and remains popular due to its tangy, yet sweet taste. Here are some benefits of jamun:

Jamun means summers. This seasonal fruit, also called black plum, is loaded with health benefits. The purplish fruit aids various digestive disorders, control blood sugar levels and even prevents acne. It also improves hemoglobin and helps prevent degenerative eye conditions.

Jamuns can be added to salads, consumed as a juice, or even in smoothies. This tiny fruit is a storehouse of nutrients and remains popular due to its tangy, yet sweet taste. Here are some benefits of jamun:

Regulates blood pressure:

Jamuns contain a high amount of potassium, which can reduce the risk of high blood pressure. It also purifies the blood and helps increase hemoglobin levels.

Helps manage diabetes:

The fruit contains jambolana, an anti-diabetic ingredient that helps control the rate at which sugar is released into the blood. Jamun seeds increase insulin production. They regulate blood sugar levels as well. The fruit can also reduce the symptoms of type 2 diabetes such as thirst and frequent urination.

Aids weight loss:

Jamuns are rich in fibre. They are also low in calories and reduce water retention in the body. This makes it an ideal food if you want to tone down your weight.

Improves digestion:

If you have any digestive problems, jamuns can better your health a lot. It contains a host of nutrients that can help manage stomach disorders like flatulence, bowel spasm and dysentery. The fruit also helps keep the stomach sated and relieves stomach aches. In fact, jamuns are considered to be an effective remedy for managing pains, especially those related to the digestive system or arthritis.

Improves skin health:

The astringent properties in the fruit help reduce acne and pimples. The Vitamin C present in jamuns helps improve the texture of the skin. It also reduces blemishes and wrinkles and helps fights toxins in the skin. Regular consumption of jamun prevents premature aging as well.