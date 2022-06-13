From bitter gourd to ginger; here are some food items to increase immunity during monsoons

Taking care of your immune levels during the monsoon is of utmost importance. One of the ways you can do so by adding some food items to your daily diet for boosting your immunity

As the monsoon slowly makes its way across the country, it’s time to change your diet plans. Our immune systems are always vulnerable during changing seasons. The damp and humidity during monsoons is the perfect environment for disease-spreading microbes to thrive.

Taking care of your immune levels during the monsoon is of utmost importance. One of the ways you can do so by adding some food items to your daily diet for boosting your immunity. Here are some food items you can add to your diet during monsoons:

Bitter Gourd: The anti-inflammatory properties of the vegetable keep problems like constipation, ulcers and malaria at bay. It also helps lower the body’s blood sugar levels.

Turmeric: Turmeric has antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. It prevents the growth of gastric ulcers. It is also an effective natural antiseptic. The curcumin present in turmeric also helps deal with infections like cold and flu.

Ginger and garlic: This combo is the perfect cure for many illnesses. Ginger and garlic have anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. They can ease congestion, combat fever and chills and even improve digestion. Best of all, there are many ways to add these products into your diet. Ginger can be added to tea, gravies and more. Garlic can also be added to chutneys, soups, gravies and other items.

Corn: Which one of us has not enjoyed bhuttas in the monsoon? Corn has long been seen as a healthy snack, as it is rich in fibre and low in calories. It improves vision and keeps the digestive system healthy. Corn is also extremely easy to add to your diet. While bhuttas are the perfect tea-time snack for many, you can also eat boiled or steamed corn.

Seasonal fruits: Rains mean that seasonal fruits like peaches, jamun, pomegranate and plums are available in heaps. These fruits are rich in antioxidants, fibre and vitamins. Tip: Stick to fresh cut fruits and juice at home instead of buying them pre-made from roadside vendors.

