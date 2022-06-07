From aiding weight loss to improving sleep quality; here are some amazing benefits of cherries

Cherries can be added to a variety of food items to make sure you get your daily dose of this delicious fruit. From cakes, jams and tarts to salads and cheesecakes, there is no dearth of recipes you can incorporate cherries in.

Cherries are a tiny powerhouse of nutrients. This delicious and juicy fruit is packed with vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds. Not only is this seasonal food good for reducing inflammation and belly fat, it also lowers the risk of stroke and is also said to help prevent some types of cancer.

Cherries can be added to a variety of food items to make sure you get your daily dose of this delicious fruit. From cakes, jams and tarts to salads and cheesecakes, there is no dearth of recipes you can incorporate cherries in. So, make sure you get the best out of this seasonal fruit. Here are some health benefits of cherries:

May benefit heart health:

Studies show that changing your diet to one rich in fruits can lead to reduced risk of heart disease. Cherries are especially good in this regard as they contain potassium and polyphenol antioxidants, which are good for promoting heart health.

According to Healthline, just one cup of pitted, sweet cherries can provide 10 percent of the daily value of potassium, a mineral that is crucial to keep your heart healthy.

May aid weight loss:

Cherries are low in calories and high in water content, making them an excellent food source to aid weight loss. They also help reduce bad cholesterol, blood sugar levels, as well as blood pressure.

May improve sleep quality



The high concentration of plant compounds and melatonin in cherries help regulate your sleep cycle. Drinking cherry juice or eating cherries daily will improve sleep quality.

Can lessen arthritis and gout symptoms:

Cherries have anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce gout and arthritis symptoms. They also reduce the build-up of uric acid in the body. These fruits also inhibit oxidative stress and suppress inflammatory proteins.

Improves skin and hair:

The presence of Vitamins B and C in this fruit helps keep your scalp healthy, strengthens hair follicles, reduces frizz and prevents hair breakage. Cherries also have antioxidants present which help fight free radicals as well as remove the brown spots which make your skin seem dull. A quick face whitening pack with some cherry juice can work wonders for your skin.