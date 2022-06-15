Here are 5 breakfast options that are weight-loss friendly

These dishes are east to make packed with nutrients, help you lose weight and are so tasty, they will leave you wanting more. Here are some weight loss-friendly breakfast foods you must try:

If you are attempting to shed a few kilos, it can be daunting to find food items that can help you lose weight and sate your appetite as well. This is especially true for breakfast. It’s tough to find recipes that are well-balanced, tasty and help your weight-loss regimen.

Here are some amazingly delicious breakfast recipes you can try out. These dishes are east to make packed with nutrients, help you lose weight and are so tasty, they will leave you wanting more. Here are some weight loss-friendly breakfast foods you must try:

Apple and Chia Seed Smoothie:

This is incredibly easy to make. Just add chopped apples, yogurt and chia seeds in a mixer and blend it well. Serve chilled to your guests. To give it more flavour, you can also add a smidge of peanut butter to the mix.

Moon Dal Chila:

Soak moong dal overnight, add spices and put it in a mixer to make the batter. Use olive oil or mustard oil to heat the pan and spread the batter over it. Cook it well and serve hot.

Moong dal reduces the level of hunger hormone ghrelin in your body, making you feel fuller. The lentils are also a storehouse of protein and will keep you nourished for a long time.

Sprout Salad:

Start your day with this incredibly fresh breakfast option. You can add vegetables, spices, black beans, chana and moong to create a wholesome dish. The recipe is packed with minerals, nutrients and fibres.

Keto Thepla:

This version of your favourite Gujarati snack will leave you salivating. Using flaxseed dough and dried methi water reduces the amount of carbs in the recipe. Have it with some yogurt to help cool your body and promote gut health.

Keto Poha:

Add cauliflower florets and stems instead of flattened rice and potatoes to make a healthier version of poha. Make sure you don’t forget to include your favourite vegetables and spices in the meal.

Which recipe will you try first?

