Three recipes you can make to get benefits of jamuns all year round

Jamuns or black plums are one of the most nutritious fruits available right now. The seasonal fruit is helpful for boosting immunity, controlling blood pressure levels and managing diabetes.

Jamuns also aid weight loss as they are low in calories and reduce the amount of water retention in the body. The fruit also helps improve digestion and skin health. Due to its numerous benefits and sweet yet tangy taste, many people want to eat jamuns all year round instead of just some months of the year.

If you are one of those, then there are some ways you can preserve black plums and eat them whenever you wish. Check it out:

Jamun syrup:

Here is one way you can preserve the sweetness of jamun for months. Cut and clean the fruit and remove the seeds as well. Add water to the jamun slices and let it simmer. Add sugar and lemon to the mix and keep stirring more. Mix some salt and strain the liquid. Store it in an airtight container and mix it in cold water before serving.

Jamun jam:

This can make a nice addition to your breakfast options. Rinse the jamuns and soak it in salt water for about 20 minutes. Place the fruit in a pan, add water and let it simmer till the jamuns soften. Press down to separate the pulp and the seeds. Add some sugar and keep stirring until the sugar dissolves and the mixture thickens. Once the mixture starts to leave the sides of the container, switch off the gas. Add some lemon juice and store the jam once it has cooled.

Jamun pickle:

For those of you who cannot live without adding pickles to your lunch, here is a great recipe for you. Add mustard seeds, ginger, green chilies, chili powder, salt, turmeric, pickle masala and curry leaves in a pan and cook. Add jamuns and water after a while and let the mix simmer. Cool and store for the future.

So which recipe will you try first?