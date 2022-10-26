A sibling is usually the first friend a person makes in life. Growing up together, the bond they share is a very special one. Bhai Dooj is a very popular Indian ceremony in which sisters pray to God for the well-being of their brothers. Hindus celebrate Bhai Dooj on day 2 of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat calendar. The festival is celebrated during the Diwali festive week and is celebrated in a similar way to Raksha Bandhan. On Bhai Dooj, sisters apply tika on their brothers’ foreheads and give gifts to them. In exchange, brothers promise to always look after their sisters with return gifts. There are multiple stories linked to this day with two of the prominent ones being that of Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra, and Lord Yamraj and his sister the Yamuna.

On the day of Bhai Dooj, it is thought that you should perform, worship as well as listen to or read the Vrat Katha. The festival of Bhai Dooj is a celebration of a sister’s love and adoration for her brother.

As we gear up for the day, here are some wishes and messages to share on the occasion:

You and I are like Tom and Jerry fighting and giggling all the time. No matter what, we will still keep the madness alive in our relationship. Happy Bhai Dooj Bro!

Though the cherishable time of childhood has passed, we are now mature adults, but we pledge to remain together… Stay Blessed Brother!

To have a brother like you is like having a promising soul mate. Happy Bhai Dooj!

You are the whole world to me brother. May the relationship we share strengthen our bond more and more. Best wishes to Bhai Dooj!

Your presence has always made me feel as if God is watching over me from Heaven… Thanks, brother, for making me feel safe all the time. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Might this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond greater than ever and lead to pleasure and prosperity. Best wishes to Bhai Dooj.

I am grateful to have a sibling like you. Wishing you lots of success, happiness, and good health. Happy Bhai Dooj!

I wish you happiness and success in life. Make your life be prosperous and bright! Have a Happy Bhai Dooj!

