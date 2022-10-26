The auspicious Hindu festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated two days after Diwali to mark and honour the relationship between brothers and sisters. This year, Bhai Dooj will be marked on 26 October. On this day, sisters apply a tika on their brothers’ foreheads and pray for their long and happy life. The brothers offer gifts to their sisters in return. There are different legends which are associated with this festival. One such legend is about Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra. It is believed that Lord Krishna visited Subhadra on Diwali after killing the demon Narakasura. Subhadra welcomed him by applying a tilak on his forehead. Since then, Bhai Dooj is observed to mark this event.

Bhai Dooj has various regional names and it is celebrated in different ways across the country. However, the ritual of sisters applying tika on their brother’s forehead remains the same.

Here is how Bhai Dooj is celebrated with different names in different regions:

Bhaubeej, Bhav Bij, or Bhai Bij

This festival is known as Bhaubeej, Bhav Bij, or Bhai Bij among the Marathi and Konkani-speaking communities in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa. In Maharashtra, the brother is made to sit in a special square-shaped space on the floor, which is drawn by his sister. Before sitting down, the brother eats a bitter fruit called Karith in Marathi. This ritual symbolises the incident when Lord Krishna tasted Karith before going on the mission to kill the demon Narakasura.

Bhai Tika

Bhai Dooj is celebrated not just in India, but in Nepal as well. Known as Bhai Tika, this is the second most important festival in the country after Vijaya Dashami.

Bhai Phota

In West Bengal, Bhai Dooj is observed as Bhai Phota. Bhai Phota is commemorated on the first or second day of Kali Puja festival. Sisters fast until they apply a tilak with sandalwood paste on their brothers’ foreheads. They give their siblings sweets and gifts, and pray for their long and healthy life.

Bhai Dooj Tika time

Bhai Dooj Aparahna time is from 1:12 PM to 3:27 PM on 26 October. Dwitiya Tithi starts at 02:42 PM on 26 October and ends at 12:45 PM on 27 October.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.