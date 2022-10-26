The bond between siblings is one that should always be celebrated. As per the Hindu customs, the festival of Bhai Dooj celebrates this very bond of love and protection. The special day is celebrated with brothers and sisters exchanging gifts and sweets with one another. Sisters wish for the long life and prosperity of their brothers. Every year, on the second day of Kartik Shukla Paksha, this festival is observed. The festival is being observed on 26 October this year. According to legend, the God of death, Yama, and the Yamuna were brother and sister. When Yamuna invited her brother Yama to her house many times and requested him to have food, but for many years Yama did not visit Yamuna’s house.

But on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, Yamraj went to his sister’s house. Sister Yamuna was very pleased to welcome him. Since then the festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated annually.

This day is of special significance in the life of siblings. It is believed that this special celebration protects the relationship of a brother and sister from the evil eye and brings new hopes to their lives. Bhai Dooj is celebrated in all parts of India with different rituals and folk tales associated with it.

Puja Vidhi

Sisters wake up early in the morning and wear new clothes after bathing. After this, they start preparing the favourite dishes of their brother. On Bhai Dooj, sisters pray for the happy and long life of their brothers and perform a ceremony. In return, brothers give gifts to their sisters.

The ritual involves sisters applying tilak on their brother’s forehead and praying for their long, happy and healthy life. After this, they perform aarti, after which the brother is made to eat paan.

Shubh Muhurat

The Bhai Dooj aparahna time will begin at 1:12 PM and end at 3:27 PM. The Dwitiya Tithi begins on 26 October at 2:42 PM and ends on 27 October at 12:45 PM.

