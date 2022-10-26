Bhai Dooj is celebrated every year two days after Diwali to honour the relationship between brothers and sisters. This time, the day of Bhai Dooj falls on 26 October. During this festival, sisters apply tilak on the forehead of their brothers and pray for a long and happy life. Bhai Dooj is celebrated with different names across different regions in India. For Instance, Bhai Dooj is commemorated as Bhai Phota in West Bengal, and it is known as Bhaubeej in Maharashtra. With the festivity knocking at the door, you might have been wondering which gift is going to be the best for your brother.

Here is a list of five gifts which will impress your brother this Bhai Dooj:

Shoes

Men and boys love to buy shoes for various purposes, be it for playing football, or for formal purposes. And if your brother is into playing sports, then gifting him a pair of sports shoes is a great idea. Trust us, he won’t be disappointed.

Comic books

Reading comic books is not just a fun activity but it also develops reading habits, which is very healthy for the brain. There are various comic books you can gift, such as Marvel and DC. If your brother is into superheroes, then he would absolutely love the gift of a Marvel or DC comic.

Wristwatch

A wristwatch can be an ideal gift for your brother. You can give him either a smartwatch or an analogue watch this Bhai Dooj. Both watches are loved by one and all.

Cricket kit

Playing sports doesn’t just keep us in shape but also keeps our mind healthy. And if your brother is into cricket, then he will absolutely love a cricket kit.

Grooming Kit

Everyone likes to groom themselves, be they, men or women. We all want to look like our best versions. So, a grooming kit can be an ideal gift for your brother. And if he keeps a beard, then nothing can be more useful than a grooming kit as a beard is something that requires proper maintenance and trimming.

While there is a wide range of gifts available for brothers, there are also many amazing gift ideas for sisters. If you are looking for something to gift your sister this Bhai Dooj, then here are some great ideas:

Lady handbag

There are many things that girls and women have to carry. So, a beautiful lady handbag can come in handy for your sister. This will be a very beneficial gift for her as she will be able to carry various items to work or college, like a makeup kit, phone, notebook, etc.

Bracelet

There is no denying that girls are fond of jewellery. A bracelet will surely bring a smile to your sister’s face. You can find many beautiful bracelets online or at your local store at an affordable price.

A dress

We all love to be fashionable. Everyone wants to wear dresses according to their taste to look good. So, a pretty dress can be an ideal gift for your sister.

Chocolates

Most of us love chocolates, and if we receive a box filled with a variety of chocolates, then this can really make our day. So, you can also choose to give a box full of chocolates to your sister.

A watch

Be it a wall clock or a wristwatch, a watch has always been a classy gift. So, you can definitely gift your sister this time-telling classy item on Bhai Dooj.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.