Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is in a complete festive mood. After celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali, Shraddha today celebrated Bhai Dooj with her brothers and had a gala time doing that. The actress had donned a vibrant yellow color Salwar Kurta and posed along with her brothers as she celebrated her bond with them. She also recommended her fans to take a ton of gifts from their brothers on Bhai Dooj.

Taking to social media, she shared a story posing with two of her brothers, Siddhant and Priyank. On the story, she penned down “Happy Bhai Dooj. Bhar Bhar me gifts lena apne bhaiyon se aaj.”

Today, Shraddha is one of the most modest, sweetest and humble actresses in the industry. While the actress attracts a lot of netizens with her film releases and photoshoot, she has also maintained a grand following on social media because of her showcasing the real self to her social media audience.

This Diwali, Shraddha ditched all the Bollywood parties and spent time with family celebrating the festival.

Shraddha Kapoor recently touched 75M on her social media handle and the core reason is because the government actress presents her utmost natural self. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha has treated the audiences with amazing performances in a vast career span, like ABCD, Baaghi, and Aashiqui 2 to name a few. Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with actor Ranbir Kapoor, releasing on March 8, 2023. The movie will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir, for which her fans her supremely excited for.

