Keeping animals in zoo enclosures is one big task for the security guards positioned to keep a watch on the animals as well as on the visitors. While on one hand, they look after people indulging in impermissible activities which can be disturbing for the animals, there are also instances when the security guards need to keep a check on animals, who can sometimes behave strangely and can further pose a danger to the visitors. The same was the case at a Delhi zoo when a giant hippopotamus suddenly came out of its territory and further tried to enter the visitors’ area.

A video of the incident has also been shared on Twitter and has gone viral in no time. Notably, the video is old but continues to surface time and again and still grabs the attention of many. This time as well, the video going viral shows the animal making efforts to come out of its pen when a brave and alert security guard in a display of bravery took immediate action and successfully forced the animal back into the water.

Security Guard risking his life to save incredibly unalarmed zoo visitors from a hippo by miguelabduarte pic.twitter.com/xSvqzqG90I — B&S (@_B___S) November 20, 2022



The video shows the hippopotamus standing on the edge of its pen making the effort to climb out while onlookers maintain a distance for safety concerns. However, it is a security guard who comes forward and slaps the animal repeatedly to make it return back. Notably, he wasn’t hurting the animal but just trying to scare it off. Meanwhile, the hippo was also continuously opening its mouth wide, leaving the visitors amazed.

Finally, after a few minutes, the guard managed to push him back into the enclosure. The visitors who stood there in shock also recorded videos of the entire episode.

While the security guard has proven his potential with an alert and quick act, people in the comment section shared their reactions. Some also called out the guard for hitting the animal. One wrote, “Hitting an animal is wrong. One should never hit an animal. Animals should not be held captive. Animals should be in sanctuaries for the protection of the animals not for human pleasure” while another person commented, “That guard is brave!! Hippos are so cute it’s easy to forget how incredibly powerful they are.”



