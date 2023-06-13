Delhi man gets drunk with stranger; steps out of his own car, takes metro to home

In a bizarre incident that captured everyone’s attention, a 30-year-old man lost his laptop and phone along with Rs 18,000 after getting drunk with a stranger. Later, after ordering the owner to get out of the car, the stranger drove off with it. The man, a resident of Greater Kailash-2, was stripped of his possessions as he was “too drunk”. A complaint has been filed against an unidentified accused at Sector 65 police station in Gurugram.

Unfortunate series of events

After work, Amit Prakash, an employee at a company on Golf Course Road, intended to relax in his car when a stranger joined him for drinks. Later, at Delhi’s Subhash Chowk, Amit exited his own vehicle in an unusual sequence of events prompted by the unknown. After asking him to step down, the stranger drove away with Amit’s car, leaving him stranded.

As reported by The Times of India, Amit had to use the metro to return home. Later that day, after he regained his memory, he visited the Sector 65 police station to file a complaint. The report states that the complainant remembers visiting the Ahata (BYOB) at Lakeforest Wine Shop on Golf Course Road after working hours. While intoxicated, he paid Rs 20,000 for a wine bottle with a retail price of Rs 2,000. The store owner, however, returned Rs 18,000 to him in cash.

Amit further states in the complaint: “After that, I went to my car and started drinking again. Suddenly, a stranger came and asked me if he too could join me for a few drinks. I obliged and offered him drinks.” When recalling the events, he described driving alongside the stranger until they reached Subhash Chowk. Amit confessed that he forgot he was in his own car once he reached the destination.

He also mentioned stepping down from the car on request. After that, he took an auto-rickshaw to the Huda City Centre metro station and returned home. However, he could not recall any specific details about the stranger.

How social media reacted

It wasn’t long before users on Twitter started sharing their amusement over the situation.

Check out the tweet:

Man gets drunk, befriends a stranger who joins him in his car for drinks. Man forgets he is in his own car, gets out when stranger asks him to, takes a metro home. Stranger drives off with the car. Best story of the day. pic.twitter.com/pHwOeg3Sif — Soutik Biswas (@soutikBBC) June 12, 2023

One user humorously remarked, “You can’t blame him for not wanting to drive back from Gurgaon!”

Another user added to the joke, saying, “Gotta love TOI trying to pack all the plotline in headline, slug, pull out quote etc just in case readers are lazy to read this epic piece of news also.”

Gotta love TOI trying to pack all the plotline in headline, slug, pull out quote etc just in case readers are lazy to read this epic piece of news also — Rohini Mohan (@rohini_mohan) June 12, 2023

Declaring it an old comedy, a user wrote, “Sounds like some 90’s Bollywood drunkard comedy.”

Sounds some 90’s Bollywood drunkard comedy 😁 — Subhasis Dutta (@Sub_Has_Is) June 12, 2023

While another user tagged it as “A ride to remember.”

A ride to remember. — Suraj Borgaonkar (@Borgaonkarsb) June 12, 2023

Police action

Based on Amit’s complaint, the accused has been charged under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the police, which pertains to theft.

Providing an update on the investigation, Subhash Boken, spokesperson for the Gurugram police, informed that CCTV footage is being reviewed in an attempt to identify the perpetrator. “We are looking for the accused as the cash has still not been recovered. The car is in the police station now,” the police official added.

