India

Delhi Police's reply to Elon Musk’s 'police cats' tweet is all things 'purr'fect

The witty tweet by Delhi Police garnered a wide range of remarks from the users in the comment section.

FP Trending June 03, 2023 19:49:41 IST
Delhi Police's reply to Elon Musk’s 'police cats' tweet is all things 'purr'fect

Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File)

Billionaire Elon Musk’s amusing tweet about his son Lil X’s inquiry regarding the existence of police cats has garnered a clever and amusing response from the Delhi Police, along with humorous reactions from internet users. On Thursday, Musk, CEO of Twitter, took to the platform to share a post where he mentioned that his son Lil X had asked a question about the existence of police cats, considering the presence of police dogs. While numerous users have been actively responding to Musk’s tweet, it is the Delhi Police’s witty reply on Friday that has captured the interest of many users. Delhi Police tweeted, “Hi @elonmusk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and ‘purr’petration.”

The tweet garnered a wide range of remarks from the users in the comment section. Users wrote that Delhi police has Global meme standards.

One account said, “Hey  @elonmusk , looks like Lil X’s idea of police cats got ‘clawfully’ out of hand! Let’s hope they don’t get caught for being ‘fur-tive’ criminals.”

Many people called the reply of Delhi Police “Marvellous”.

Several individuals expressed their opinion that the social media manager of Delhi Police deserves a promotion.

An individual sarcastically commented, “Infact, Police Cats do exist. They are usually, under the covers!”

This is not the first time that the Twitter handle of Delhi Police has made a witty tweet. Back in March, after India cricketer Virat Kohli ended a 40-month wait for his 28th Test hundred in Ahmedabad, Delhi Police’s Twitter account shared a quirky tweet. The police’s social media team humorously addressed Gujarat Police, urging them not to press charges against Kohli for “hurting guests”, which seemed to be a playful reference to the Australian team.

Similarly, Delhi Police shared a tweet last year, promoting their “Rooms Vacant” offer, highlighting various amenities and facilities available. However, rather than enticing you to book a space, they encourage you to resist the temptation. The post included a pamphlet showcasing the features of these “one-room sets” that can be rented on both shared and individual bases. The amenities mentioned include free beds, meals, a CCTV campus, and round-the-clock security provided by armed personnel.

Regarding the whereabouts of the available rooms, the Delhi Police humorously mentioned their proximity to the “bars” while subtly alluding to a jail.

Updated Date: June 03, 2023 19:49:41 IST

