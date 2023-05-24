Over the last few months, several cases of online job scams have come to light where people reported being tricked by fraudsters under the guise of part-time jobs in exchange for impressive payouts. In such cases, victims usually receive fake job offers through online mediums like WhatsApp, asking them to complete minor tasks to earn money. Falling prey to such offers, victims complete the given tasks and end up giving out a lot of money. In a recent case, a man from Mumbai’s Andheri fell prey to one such scam offer and lost over Rs 8 lakh. According to a report by The Indian Express, an investigation was initiated after the Mumbai-based man reported the case to police.

Man duped of lakhs in online job scam

As per the report, the man whose name has not been revealed, was approached by a woman earlier this month with a job offer in which all he had to do was liking YouTube videos in exchange for a promising amount of money. Offering around Rs 3,000-Rs 6,000 per day, the woman told him that her company was into advertisements and thus needs the man’s service for liking the company’s ads on YouTube.

To convince the victim about the job offer’s authenticity, she began by assigning him a few tasks with small sums of money, that he received in his bank account. After having won his trust, the woman added him to Telegram groups, further stating that his money will be deposited in his ‘virtual account’ thereon.

It was then that the man started receiving high-paying tasks and was also added to certain ‘VIP task groups’, where he was asked to pay certain amounts to receive larger returns. He also wanted to leave the group mid-way, but wasn’t allowed to do so, stating that he will be given a new task with a larger amount.

After already having paid lakhs, the man eventually realised that he was being tricked when he was lastly asked to transfer Rs 2.5 lakh for a task. Falling prey to the woman’s manipulative talks, the man lost a total of Rs 8.59 lakhs.

Notably, this is not the only incident that has been reported in recent times. Many such cases of job scams have been reported where people were duped of lakhs under the guise of ‘Like Video and Earn’ schemes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.