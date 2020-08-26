UP Public Service Commission postpones RO, ARO exams; to be now held on 20 September

Earlier, the UPPSC RO, ARO exams (preliminary) were scheduled to be held on 13 September at several centres across 17 districts in the state

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the 2016 examination for the recruitment of review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO). It will now be held on 20 September across various centres in the state. Earlier, the UPPSC RO, ARO exams (preliminary) were scheduled to be held on 13 September.

Controller of Examinations of the UP Public Service Commission, Arvind Kumar Mishra, signed an official notice on 24 August that announced the postponed date. It did not give any specific reason for the delay.

Also, the commission has allowed the candidates to choose their preferred exam centre from a list of 17 districts in Uttar Pradesh. The UPPSC RO, ARO exam 2016 will be held at centres in Agra, Ayodhaya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Raebareli and Varanasi.

Candidates can make their choice by visiting the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in and selecting the link on the homepage that says: ‘Submit the choice of the district for RO/ ARO (Pre) exam - 2016’. The last date to select the district is 27 August, 2020. The authority has made it clear that no request for change post this date will be entertained.

According to The Times of India, the postponement might have been done to give the commission time to determine the exam center according to the new rules. On 19 August, the commission had asked the candidates to give the “alternative of three districts for the examination center”.

The candidates appearing for the UPPSC RO and ARO preliminary examination will have to qualify two papers, a General Studies paper and a test for General Hindi, reported Hindustan Times. The recruitment exam will be of two hours with the total marks being 200.