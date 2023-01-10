This is a golden opportunity for all law graduates as the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has opened vacancies for 300+ posts. As informed by UPPSC, the online application process for State Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2022 will end on Tuesday, 10 January 2023. Candidates can apply for the UPPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge Examination on the main website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 303 Civil Judges (Junior Division) posts. As per the exam calendar, the UP Civil Judge Exam is scheduled to be held on 23, 24, and 25 May 2023.

Eligibility criteria and fees

Age: The minimum age requirement for the UP Junior Division exam is 22 years and the maximum age limit is 35 years as on 1 July 2023.

Fees: The unreserved/EWS/OBC category candidates will pay a fee of Rs 125 while applying for the exam. Applicants from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman category must pay Rs 65 and the registration fee for Handicapped candidates is Rs 25.

The application by candidates will only be considered if the fee is deposited correctly. UPPSC will not consider applications of those who are unable to pay their fees on time. It is to be noted that the fees once deposited will not be refunded.

Steps to apply for UPPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge Examination:

Step 1: Go to uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT.NO. A-5/E-1/2022, U.P. JUDICIAL SERVICE CIVIL JUDGE (JUNIOR DIVISION) EXAMINATION-2022”

Step 3: Then click on the UPPSC application link and register. Once the registration is done, log in to apply.

Step 4: Fill up the application form, pay the necessary fee and click on submit

Step 5: Download the UPPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge form and keep a printout of it for future use.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of total marks obtained by them in the main (written) examination and interview round. Those selected for the interview round will have to carry along their original documents for the verification process.

More details on age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, and others are mentioned in the official notification that is available on the main page.

