The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the admit card for the computer typing test for RO/ARO recruitment 2021. Applicants who applied for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official web portal of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in

The commission has issued a notification regarding the same. The typing test is scheduled to be held from 11 to 14 October in three shifts- from 9 am to 10.30 am, 12 noon to 1:30 pm, and 3 pm to 4:30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 337 vacancies. Out of this, 228 vacancies will be filled through RO/ARO General Recruitment and 109 vacancies are to be filled through RO/ARO Special Recruitment.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Candidates who are aspiring for the position of UPPSC RO ARO should have done their graduation in the relevant field and their age should be between 21 and 40 years. The selection for the posts will happen through the UPPSC ARO/RO Exam (Prelims and Mains).

What are the steps to download the UPPSC admit card?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on RO/ARO 2021 admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your registration number, Date of Birth, Gender and the other details

Step 4: Check and download your UPPSC admit card

Step 5: Take a printout of your UPPSC admit card for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the UPPSC admit card:

https://uppsc.up.nic.in/AdmitCard.aspx

The application process for these posts started on 5 March and concluded on 1 April. Here is the official notice on the admit card release by the Commission:

https://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=2375

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates related to the UPPSC examination.

