The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the State Engineering Services Exam 2021 final result. Candidates who appeared for the government job interview can check and download their results from the official website of UPPSC. As per the official notice, a total of 266 applicants have been shortlisted for 283 notified vacancies in the organisation. A total of 869 candidates appeared for the interview round which was conducted from 17 October to 15 November 2022. The final result has been released on the basis of the interview round. Prior to the interview, aspirants appeared for a written exam.

The final result will appear in PDF format. Candidates’ name, category, and roll number has been mentioned in the PDF file. Applicants are advised to download the result soon. The link to check the final result will be active till 31 December 2022.

The recruitment (written) exam result was announced on 29 September this year and the revised result of the same was announced by the commission on 31 October 2022. The applications for the government job were released from 13 August 2021 to 10 September 2021.

Find the official notice here

Check the steps to download UPPSC State Engineering Services final result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPPSC.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – “LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) EXAM. 2021” available on the home page.

Step 3: Soon after clicking the link, the final result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check, download and save the UPPSC State Engineering Services final result 2021.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the final result for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UPPSC for more updates and information.

