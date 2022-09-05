UPPSC MO recruitment 2022: Registration ends today, check steps to apply

The online application process for the post of Medical Officer (MO) conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will end today, that is 5 September

The online application process for the post of Medical Officer (MO) conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will end today, 5 September. Interested candidates can do the registration via the official website of UPPSC. The UPPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill 611 vacancies for the post of Medical Officer (Ayurveda) Group-B gazetted. The pay scale for the successful candidates is going to be Rs. 56,100-1,77,500 at matrix level-10.

Educational qualification:

The applicant is required to have a degree in Ayurveda from a recognised university, or five years degree or diploma in Ayurveda of the Board of Indian Medicine in Uttar Pradesh.

The candidate is needed to have done registration as a Vaidya with the Board of Indian Medicine in Uttar Pradesh.

The candidates must have at least six months of professional experience in state Ayurvedic, or Allopathic hospital, or dispensary.

To get more information, refer to the official notification here.

Application fee:

Applicants belonging to unreserved, EWS, and OBC categories, need to pay Rs. 105, while Rs. 65 is the amount which has to be paid by candidates from SC, ST, and Ex-Serviceman categories. The application fee for handicapped applicants is Rs 25.

Steps to apply for the post:

After landing on the homepage of the official website of UPPSC, click on the link which reads, “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR MEDICAL OFFICER (AYURVEDA) UNDER ADVT.NO. 02/2022-2023, DIRECT RECRUITMENT”.

Click on the button which reads, “Apply”.

Do the registration, key in the required details, and pay the application fees.

Submit the form, and take its printout for future needs.

Important points:

The candidates should be in the age group of 21 to 40 years.

If there is a large number of applicants for the post, then UPPSC may hold a screening test, which will be notified in due course of time.

The candidates must use black ball point pen only to fill the answer sheets during the examination. Using any other pen or pencil is not allowed.

If the candidate gives more than one answer, then it will be treated as the wrong answer even if one of the answers turns out to be correct.

