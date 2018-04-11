Unnao rape case: BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar likely to be arrested following reports of conspiracy

Amid protests from the Opposition, BJP MLA accused in Unnao rape case Kuldeep Sengar is likely to be arrested following reports holding him responsible for conspiracy in the case of assault on rape victim's father, CNN-News 18 reported. The news comes soon after the Special Investigative Team (SIT) in the case submitted its report to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sengar was defended by his wife Sangeeta who said both the woman and her husband should undergo a narco test. Sangeeta Singh also told the media after meeting Director General of Police OP Singh in Lucknow that her husband, Kuldeep Singh Senger, was a victim of "political conspiracy" and was innocent of the crime he is supposed to have committed.

On Tuesday, Sengar's brother Atul Singh and three others were arrested in connection with the case, a day after father of the woman, who was allegedly raped by Sengar and his accomplice in 2017, died in police custody. The same day, the NHRC had issued a notice to the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the custodial death of the Unnao rape victim's father and related allegations.

On 9 April, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had summoned Sengar after the woman had tried to commit suicide outside the chief minister's residence in Lucknow saying no action has been taken against the accused yet.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said it will hear a plea for CBI probe into the case next week. The plea alleged that the rape victim's father was tortured and killed in the police custody at the behest of the "ruling party" in the state.

With inputs from PTI