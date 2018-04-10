Unnao rape: Accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar's brother, 3 others arrested after victim's dad dies in police custody

A day after the father of a woman, who was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice in 2017, died in police custody on Monday, police arrested Sengar's brother Atul Singh on Tuesday in connection with the case, reports said.

#BREAKING -- Rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother, Atul Singh arrested from Lucknow. Meanwhile, the body of Surender Singh, father of the rape victim, has been handed over to the family. Cremation will happen in some time. pic.twitter.com/r6HbLtDhBF — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 10, 2018

Singh was arrested along with three others in connection with the death, CNN-News 18 reported. The victim's body has been handed over to the family, and the cremation will take place shortly, the report said.

"Kuldeep Singh (Sengar) isn't being arrested. I don't know if his brother is arrested. I demand that they be hanged till death. They've made my life miserable — I want justice. They killed my father," the woman who levelled the rape allegations told ANI on Tuesday.

A day after the victim's father was brutally beaten up in front of his wife and daughter allegedly by Sengar's younger brother, an FIR was lodged on 4 April against the assailants. But Makhi police instead booked the father under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and also pressed Arms Act against him after registering a counter-FIR on the same day, a The Times of India report stated, following which he was arrested and sent to a 14-day judicial remand.

The woman's father was then sent to Unnao Jail, according to News18. He was later rushed to a hospital from the district jail on Sunday night on complaints of stomach ache and vomiting, and died during treatment early on Monday.

On Monday, two police officers and four constables were suspended after the death in police custody, following which Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath summoned the accused BJP MLA. This came only a day after the woman had tried to commit suicide outside the chief minister's residence in Lucknow on Sunday, saying no action has been taken against the accused yet.

Later on Monday evening, Sengar arrived at the secretariat to offer his explanation to the chief minister, but reportedly could not meet him. The state's home department said the girl had not named the MLA in her first complaint lodged last year. "It is an unfortunate incident. ADG (Police) Lucknow has been asked to probe the matter thoroughly. Those at fault — whoever they might be — will not be spared," Adityanath said.

Briefly addressing the media after meeting Adityanath, Sengar ruled out possibility of resignation. "Does one tender resignation upon being accused? Will you resign if your name comes up?" the MLA asked the reporters.

"There is no allegation against me — I'm open to any kind of investigation. Strict action should be taken against the real culprit," ANI quoted him as saying.

However, the woman had alleged that she was raped in June 2017 by Sengar, a BJP MLA of Unnao district's Bangermau constituency. She also accused the police in Unnao of not taking any action or registering a case on her complaint, Vijay Sen Singh, in-charge of the Gautam Palli police station, said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led state government in Uttar Pradesh over the death, taking a dig at the BJP's Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao slogan. "Save the girl, get yourself killed. A young girl accuses a BJP MLA of rape. The police, instead of arresting the MLA, take the girl's father into custody. Immediately after that, he dies in police custody."

"Meanwhile, the accused MLA is still moving around freely," the Congress president tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that goonda raj still prevailed in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. "Gruesome & barbaric! Humanity gets shamed as the rape victim attempts suicide and her father is beaten & dies in police custody. Instead of arresting criminals, victims are arrested by UP BJP government ‘goonda raj' prevails in UP, justice held to ransom as BJP leaders run a-mock," he tweeted.

Former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also targetted the local government, questioning the state of law and order. "The death in 'police custody' of the father of the rape victim who tried to commit suicide in front of the chief minister's home is saddening. It should be investigated at the highest level in an impartial probe. The chief minister must take responsibility for women's safety and resign immediately," he said.

With inputs from agencies