Unnao rape case: Six cops suspended after father of survivor who accused BJP MLA, dies in police custody

Two police officers and four constables have been suspended after the father of a woman, who alleged that she was raped by a BJP MLA and his accomplice last year, died allegedly in police custody, according to media reports. The woman had tried to commit suicide outside Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow on Sunday saying, no action has been taken against the accused yet.

The woman's father was sent to Unnao Jail after an altercation with BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's younger brother and the leader's supporters, according to News18. He was later rushed to a hospital from the district jail Sunday night and died during treatment on Monday.

"The man was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night after he complained of abdominal pain and vomiting. He passed away in the early morning hours. He was admitted by the police," a doctor of the District Hospital in Unnao was quoted as saying by ANI.

District Magistrate Ravi Kumar NG said that the postmortem examination of the victim would be conducted by a panel of doctors to ascertain the cause of death. He said that a probe had been ordered into the matter.

Pushpanjali Devi, SP, Unnao, told ANI that two police officers and four constables have been suspended following the incident. She also said that four people accused of beating the woman's father have been arrested.

The woman had alleged that she was raped in June last year by Sengar, a BJP MLA of Unnao district's Bangermau constituency.

She also accused the Unnao police of not taking any action or registering a case on her complaint, Vijay Sen Singh, in-charge of the Gautam Palli police station, said.

The woman told ANI on Sunday that she has been going from pillar to post for the last year but, no one listened to her.

"I want all of them arrested. Otherwise, I will kill myself. I had even gone to the chief minister but, to no result. When we lodged an FIR, we were threatened," she had said.

However, Sengar denied the allegations, saying it was a conspiracy to malign his image.

"It is a conspiracy hatched by my political opponents to tarnish my image and damage my reputation... I have no problems with any probe. Let a probe be conducted, and the guilty be given the stringent punishment. If I am found guilty in the probe, I am ready to face the punishment," the BJP MLA told PTI.

The immolation bid had taken place outside the Golf Club gate of the chief minister's residence. However, the police foiled it, Singh said.

With inputs from PTI