Unnao rape: MLA Kuldeep Sengar's wife seeks narco test for her husband, victim; calls case political ploy

Lucknow: A BJP MLA accused of gang-raping a young woman in Uttar Pradesh was on Wednesday defended by his wife who said both the woman and her husband should undergo a narco test.

Sangeeta Singh also told the media after meeting Director General of Police OP Singh in Lucknow that her husband, Kuldeep Singh Senger, was a victim of "political conspiracy" and was innocent of the crime he is supposed to have committed.

She said the rape victim should undergo a narco test and so should her husband, an MLA from Unnao who has claimed innocence.

She said she had been told that a free and fair probe had been initiated into the entire episode that has led to the arrest of the MLA's brother and four aides following the death of the young woman's father in police custody.

"I want justice for my husband and my family who are undergoing a lot of mental harassment," the MLA's wife said, adding no proof had been submitted about the alleged rape.

She alleged that the young woman had earlier accused another man also of rape.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigative Team (SIT) reached Unnao on Wednesday. It is likely to submit a preliminary report to the government by evening as desired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.