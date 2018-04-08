Woman attempts to commit suicide outside Yogi Adityanath's residence, alleges rape by BJP MLA

A woman and her family allegedly tried to commit suicide outside Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow on Sunday. Her family alleged that she was raped by a BJP MLA and his accomplice last year, and no action has been taken against the accused yet, according to reports.

Lucknow: A woman & her family allegedly attempted suicide outside CM Residence. Her family alleges the woman was raped by a BJP MLA & his accomplices & no action is being taken. pic.twitter.com/Srl5yQqhXP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2018

The woman told ANI that she has been going from pillar to post for the last year but, no one listened to her.

"I want all of them arrested. Otherwise, I will kill myself. I had even gone to the chief minister but, to no result. When we lodged an FIR, we were threatened," she said.

According to CNN-News18, the woman first tried to pour oil and set herself ablaze outside Yogi's residence and then later at the Gautam Palli Police Station.

Rajiv Krishan, ADG Lucknow told ANI the woman and her family "alleged that Kuldeep Singh Sengar raped her but no action was taken and that the woman and her family were beaten up by the other party".

He also informed that a police probe revealed that both parties are in a dispute for 10-12 years.