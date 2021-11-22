UGC NET exams: Hall tickets released for Day 4,5 and 6; check direct link here

The NET examination was conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission for determining the eligibility of Indian students for the positions of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges

The hall tickets of days 4, 5 and 6 of the University Grants Commission (UGC) -National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 exam cycles have been put out by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of NTA UGC NET on https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

The testing agency will be conducting the UGC NET exams for both the cycles between 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 November, and 1, 3, 4, and 5 December. The NTA will conduct the exams in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor.

The hall tickets of day 4, 5, and 6 i.e. 24, 25, and 26 November have been released by the Agency. Candidates can download their hall tickets by using their date of birth and Application number to login.

Here’s the steps to download the UGC NET admit card:

Visit the official website UGC NET at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

Press the link for the UGC NET hall ticket given on the main page

Login to the portal by using Application No and date of birth

The hall ticket for UGC NET will be displayed on the screen

Download the UGC NET hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference

Direct link : https://testservices.nic.in/examsys21/downloadadmitcard/logindob.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFV/yIzhTZHBze3wooSg9DjgglM5OzxXA3c3OOztO/6sA

Details for the exams to be conducted:

On the 4th Day, 24 November, the examination will be held for subjects of Information Science, Marathi, Punjabi, Economics, Library, Sanskrit Traditional Subjects, and Urdu, as per the official schedule.

On the 5th Day, 25 November, the examination will be held for subjects Commerce (Group - 1), Music, Visual Arts ( Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art), Commerce (Group - 2).

On the 6th Day, 26 November, the Tamil and Computer Science and Applications, Commerce (Group - 3) papers will be held.

The NET examination was conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission for determining the eligibility of Indian students for the positions of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

In view of the COVID-19 crisis, the NTA had postponed the UGC NET exams for December 2020 cycle (May 2021) due to which led to a delay in June 2021 UGC NET examination. So, the Commission has merged both exams (UGC NET of December 2020 and June 2021 exam) together to regularize the exam cycles.